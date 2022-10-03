Group C produces another mouth-watering match-up, as Inter Milan host Barcelona at the San Siro, in what is already looking like a battle for second place.

Group leaders Bayern Munich have already inflicted 2-0 defeats against Inter and Barcelona, while the latter two sides have also recorded 2-0 and 5-1 victories respectively over Viktoria Plzen.

Arguably more is riding on the match for Inter, who will be looking to improve their dismal record against Barca after losing six Champions League matches against them – the most against a single opponent in this competition.

Inter have also lost their last three home games against Spanish clubs, and another defeat would see the Nerazzurri lose three consecutive home Champions League matches for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are no longer the imperious Champions League force of old and will be desperate to exorcise the demons of last season’s humiliating group stage exit. The first time they had exited the competition at this stage since the 2000/01 season.

Xavi’s side have not travelled well in this competition, having succumbed to defeats in three of their last four Champions League away matches. This match is sure to be one that will be significant and competitive.

When is Inter Milan v Barcelona?

The Champions League Group C match between Inter Milan and Barcelona kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Which TV channel is Inter Milan v Barcelona on?

The game between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be shown on BT Sport 4 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Inter Milan v Barcelona

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Inter Milan v Barcelona via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Edin in the right direction for Dzeko?

Edin Dzeko enjoys playing against Barcelona, having found the net in each of his last three appearances against the Blaugrana.

Much is expected of the former Manchester City man, who is likely to lead the line alongside Joaquin Correa at the San Siro.

With Lautaro Martinez a major doubt and Romelu Lukaku ruled out, Simone Inzaghi will be hoping that the Bosnian is Barcelona's nemesis once again.

However, the 36-year-old has yet to light the touchpaper this season, having netted just twice in 10 appearances across all competitions to date.

Pedri set for a return

Pedri, signed from Las Palmas in 2020, has become a key figure in Barcelona’s squad and it is clear to see just how highly-rated he is by Xavi.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in a 1-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday, but is set for a return to the starting line-up on Tuesday evening.

His minutes are being carefully managed by the Barcelona boss, but the teenager will be fresh for what looks like an intriguing battle with Inter’s Nicolo Barella in the centre of midfield.

