Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid LIVE - Atletico Madrid travel to Leverkusen in Champions League Group B

Champions League / Group Stage
BayArena / 13.09.2022
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Completed
2
0
Atlético Madrid
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 13/09/2022 at 21:20 GMT
    22:20
    90'+4
    FULL TIME
    Leverkusen leave it late, but they snatch the win! It ends Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid.
    90'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    Four extra minutes to be played.
    87'
    Moussa Diaby
    Goal
    Moussa Diaby
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! LEVERKUSEN 2-0 MADRID (DIABY)
    Diaby grabs a second, and that surely seals the win for the hosts!
    84'
    Robert Andrich
    Goal
    Robert Andrich
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls5
    GOAL! LEVERKUSEN 1-0 MADRID (ANDRICH)
    Frimpong does brilliantly to find Andrich on the edge of the box, who steers an effort beyond Grbic!
    77'
    GREIZMANN STANDS OVER A DANGEROUS FREE KICK
    And it's straight at the wall, but Madrid have a corner.
    75'
    MORE SCHICK ACTION
    He drives down the right before releasing Frimpong, who should have seen Hudson-Odoi arriving at the back post, but instead chose to shoot and win a corner.
    71'
    ANOTHER CHANCE SCHICK, BUT IT'S A GREAT CHALLENGE BY FELIPE
    You expected the net to bulge then! Felipe makes a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny Schick what surely would have been a certain goal.
    69'
    LEVERKUSEN MAKE A CHANGE
    Adam Hložek
    Off
    Adam Hložek
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    Jeremie Frimpong
    On
    Jeremie Frimpong
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    67'
    GREAT EFFORT RODRIGO DE PAUL
    He waits for the ball to bounce kindly before he tries curling an effort into the top right corner, but Hradecky makes the save to keep the scores level.
    63'
    MADRID MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
    Again, it's that 60-plus minute Greizmann introduction...
    Nahuel Molina
    Off
    Nahuel Molina
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Free Kicks2
    Antoine Griezmann
    On
    Antoine Griezmann
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    60'
    SCHICK CAUSING PROBLEMS
    He's frustrated but he keeps going, and is causing Madrid all sorts of trouble trying to contain him.
    58'
    GOOD BLOCK FROM WITSEL
    Schick does well to keep the ball under control in a crowded Madrid box and find Demirbay, who finds some space on the edge of the penalty area and has a crack, but Witsel gets a crucial block in.
    55'
    DIABY LOOKS TO UNLOCK SCHICK
    He plays a clever ball in beyond the defence but Felipe reads it well to deny the Czech any sort of joy.
    53'
    GOOD MOVE MADRID
    Llorente gets in behind and looks to play a ball across goal, but Hradecky is quick off his line comes out to claim it well.
    49'
    OFF THE BAR, THEN OFF THE POST!
    How unlucky can you get? Schick couldn't come closer to opening the scoring for Leverkusen. He hits the bar from ten yards out, and with all of the goal to aim at with the follow-up, heads onto the post.
    47'
    EARLY MADRID CHANCE
    Felix heads wide, but the flag was up as Morata was in an offside position before he delivered the cross.
    2nd Half
    45'
    SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    Leverkusen kick off the second half.
    21:03
    MADRID MAKE A CHANGE AT HALF TIME
    Saúl
    Off
    Saúl
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Rodrigo De Paul
    On
    Rodrigo De Paul
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    End of 1st Half
    45'+2
    HALF TIME
    Goalless at the break.