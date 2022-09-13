Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid LIVE - Atletico Madrid travel to Leverkusen in Champions League Group B
Champions League / Group Stage
BayArena / 13.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
22:20
MATCH REPORT - FRIMPONG PULLS THE STRINGS AS LEVERKUSEN RECORD LATE WIN OVER ATLETICO
Late salvo for Bayer Leverkusen seals win over Atletico Madrid
90'+4
FULL TIME
Leverkusen leave it late, but they snatch the win! It ends Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid.
90'
INTO ADDED TIME
Four extra minutes to be played.
87'
Goal
Moussa Diaby
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
GOAL! LEVERKUSEN 2-0 MADRID (DIABY)
Diaby grabs a second, and that surely seals the win for the hosts!
84'
Goal
Robert Andrich
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls5
GOAL! LEVERKUSEN 1-0 MADRID (ANDRICH)
Frimpong does brilliantly to find Andrich on the edge of the box, who steers an effort beyond Grbic!
77'
GREIZMANN STANDS OVER A DANGEROUS FREE KICK
And it's straight at the wall, but Madrid have a corner.
75'
MORE SCHICK ACTION
He drives down the right before releasing Frimpong, who should have seen Hudson-Odoi arriving at the back post, but instead chose to shoot and win a corner.
71'
ANOTHER CHANCE SCHICK, BUT IT'S A GREAT CHALLENGE BY FELIPE
You expected the net to bulge then! Felipe makes a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny Schick what surely would have been a certain goal.
69'
LEVERKUSEN MAKE A CHANGE
Off
Adam Hložek
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
On target1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
67'
GREAT EFFORT RODRIGO DE PAUL
He waits for the ball to bounce kindly before he tries curling an effort into the top right corner, but Hradecky makes the save to keep the scores level.
63'
MADRID MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
Again, it's that 60-plus minute Greizmann introduction...
Off
Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
60'
SCHICK CAUSING PROBLEMS
He's frustrated but he keeps going, and is causing Madrid all sorts of trouble trying to contain him.
58'
GOOD BLOCK FROM WITSEL
Schick does well to keep the ball under control in a crowded Madrid box and find Demirbay, who finds some space on the edge of the penalty area and has a crack, but Witsel gets a crucial block in.
55'
DIABY LOOKS TO UNLOCK SCHICK
He plays a clever ball in beyond the defence but Felipe reads it well to deny the Czech any sort of joy.
53'
GOOD MOVE MADRID
Llorente gets in behind and looks to play a ball across goal, but Hradecky is quick off his line comes out to claim it well.
49'
OFF THE BAR, THEN OFF THE POST!
How unlucky can you get? Schick couldn't come closer to opening the scoring for Leverkusen. He hits the bar from ten yards out, and with all of the goal to aim at with the follow-up, heads onto the post.
47'
EARLY MADRID CHANCE
Felix heads wide, but the flag was up as Morata was in an offside position before he delivered the cross.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
Leverkusen kick off the second half.
21:03
MADRID MAKE A CHANGE AT HALF TIME
Off
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
On
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
End of 1st Half
45'+2
HALF TIME
Goalless at the break.