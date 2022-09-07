Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen live: Lewandowski scores brilliant hat-trick as Barca lead 4-1
Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 07.09.2022
21:55
Plzen were game, so biggup them for that, but Barca have some devastating midfielders and attackers, so here we are.
21:54
FULL-TIME: Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen
90=3'
LEWANDOWSKI IS STILL HUNGRY!
He oozes past a couple of challenges inside the box but can't find a shooting lane and is eventually crowded out.
90+1'
TIME EXPIRES
Barca have more or less declared.
90'
HERE'S HOLIK AGAIN
He sticks another ball into the box, to no one, but this time Bucha backs him up and wins a corner. It comes to nowt.
88'
THIS MATCH IS EASING TO A CLOSE
But Plzen are still having a go, Holik swinging a ball into the box, to no one.
86'
HOLIK REPLACES JEMELKA
Plzen's manager is giving as many players as he can a taste of Camp Nou. That's nice.
83'
ELSEWHERE
Spurs are 2-0 up on Marseille, who've had 10 men for almost the entirety of the second half.
81'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR BARCA
Off goes Kessie and on comes Pablo Torre, making his debut.
78'
MORE CHANGES
Vlkanova is replaced by Cermak, sykora by Pilar and Mosquera by Jirka.
78'
MEMPHIS EXCHANGES PASSES WITH DE JONG
Skitters into the box ... and runs out of pitch.
76'
AND HE'S TRYING!
He arrives into the box from the left, whacks at goal, and Stanek pushes away.
75'
I'M GOING TO GIVE DEMBELE MAN OF THE MATCH
Unless Lewandowski does a real madness. He's been brilliant, so lithe and smart.
74'
PEDRI DEPARTS
And Gavi comes on, while Dembele, who gets a proper reception, is replaced by Memphis.
73'
I FEAR FOR PLZEN
If Barca fancy it, they've got a couple more goals left in them.
71'
GOAL! Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen (Torres) Another lovely goal; another lovely goal made by Dembele. He wanders infield, takes the ball off De Jong, and wedges a lovely ball over that takes out four men and which Torres watches over his shoulder, sweeping expertly into the roof of the nt.
69'
LEWANDOWSKI IS 34
Yeah.
67'
GOAL! Barcelona 4-1 Viktoria Plzen (Lewandowski) WHAT A GOAL FOR THE HAT-TRICK! WHAT A PLAYER! Jordi Alba clips a ball into the box, near side for Torres, who touches off to the edge ... and here come Lewandowski, grooving onto the ball and, somehow, both stroking and punching a sensational low curler low towards the far corner. Amazing.
66'
CHANGES
Barca send Ferran Torres on for Fati and Plzen send Fortune on for Chory.
65'
I WAS TALKING ABOUT BARCA'S DEFENCE
And Plzen rinse it again, Jemelka sliding a ball down the left for Mosquera, who crosses low with Chory sliding in! ... But his effort goes just wide!