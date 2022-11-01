Bayer Munich vs Inter LIVE: Benjamin Pavard's header has Bayern ahead in Munich

Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 01.11.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Completed
2
0
Internazionale
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 01/11/2022 at 21:55 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME
    Bayern Munich run out 2-0 winners against Inter, capping off a brilliant group stage performance. Six wins from six. Inter qualify as runners-up.
    92'
    SUPERB SAVE!
    Ulreich makes his first big save in a while, Dzeko fires first time but the goalkeeper is equal to it. That was close to being a consolation for the Serie A side.
    90'
    THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
    90'
    YELLOW CARD FOR INTER
    Carboni slips into Sabitzer and is booked.
    89'
    OVER
    The cross comes in but Edin Dzeko's header is fired over.
    88'
    YELLOW CARD FOR BAYERN
    Stanisic is booked.
    87'
    PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY
    This is has been the textbook definition of a professional display from Bayern Munich tonight. With the group already won, they've been efficient, not made many mistakes and been ruthless when they've had to be. Nagelsmann will be delighted with this performance.
    84'
    INTER PUSHING FORWARD
    Inter are now committing men forward, this was always going to be the plan at 1-0, but at 2-0 it would take something special to pull this game back in their favour.
    80'
    FIRST CHANCE FOR WANNER
    The 16-year-old German has a shot but it's deflected. What a moment it would be for the young man if he could get on the scoresheet.
    78'
    COMFORTABLE
    As expected, Bayern are really comfortable now, moving the ball well and with a swagger after that second goal.
    76'
    SUB FOR BAYERN
    What a moment! 16-year-old Paul Wanner is on for Coman.
    Paul Wanner
    On
    Paul Wanner
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    76'
    SUB FOR INTER
    Skriniar is on for de Vrij.
    Milan Škriniar
    On
    Milan Škriniar
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    76'
    SUBS FOR INTER
    Carboni is on.
    Valentin Carboni
    On
    Valentin Carboni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    74'
    SO CLOSE TO 3-0!
    Musiala does brilliantly to slip in Gnabry who fires it across goal and Alphonso Davies is inches away from connecting.
    73'
    SUB FOR BAYERN MUNICH
    Not a bad way to sign off for Choupo-Mouting! It's his last act of the night and he is replaced by Tel.
    Mathys Tel
    On
    Mathys Tel
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    72'
    GOAL - BAYERN MUNICH
    Eric Choupo-Mouting smashes home Bayern's second of the match! What a turnaround it has been for Choupo-Moting.
    71'
    SHOT ON TARGET
    Mkhitaryan has a crack on target but it's dealt with easily by Ulreich. That's Inter's first effort of the second half.
    68'
    THE LATER THE BETTER
    Keeping Bayern at 1-0 seems to be the gameplan for Inter, who will fancy their chances of going for goal later in the match. Inter are being incredibly patient without the ball and are reluctant to put themselves in a dangerous situation when they do have it.
    66'
    INTER LOOKING TO SPRING
    Inzaghi's men are looking to counter-attack, sitting deep and allowing Bayern the ball but so far they haven't found an opportunity to counter with any real purpose.
    65'
    SUB FOR BAYERN
    Musiala is on for Bayern.
    Jamal Musiala
    On
    Jamal Musiala
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich