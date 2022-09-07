Inter vs Bayern live: Sane gives the visitors the lead in Milan

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Completed
0
2
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 07/09/2022 at 20:56 GMT
    21:55
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, thanks very much for joining us for a truly cracking performance from Bayern. Catch up on the action here - and we'll see you soon
    Sane scores brilliant brace as Bayern beat Inter in opener
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: INTER 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH
    What a display that was from Bayern Munich. They look a real force this year and have laid down a real statement with that win in the San Siro. Leroy Sane was sublime - and he wasn't the only one
    90'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
    We're into injury time, although it all looks a bit immaterial
    89'
    Live comment icon
    DIMARCO BOOKED
    A high challenge on Muller leads to a yellow
    88'
    GAME BECOMING A BIT STRETCHED
    There's two minutes left and, to give Inter some credit, they're still going for it, and that means it's all becoming a bit end-to-end
    84'
    BAYERN SUBS
    Musiala replaces Sane, while Josop Stanisic comes on for Lucas Hernandez
    Lucas Hernandez
    Off
    Lucas Hernandez
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    Josip Stanisic
    On
    Josip Stanisic
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    84'
    CORREA WASTES A GOLDEN INTER CHANCE
    Oh the sub has to do better. A poor pass is intercepted by Correa, who puts a shot from inside the area wide, when one-on-one. Poor, poor finish
    83'
    WILD GNABRY FINISH
    The former Arsenal man snatches at a shot when free on the right hand side of the area after being picked out by Sane. The ball flies into the stand
    81'
    FINAL INTER SUB
    Roiberto Gagliardini is on for Calhanoglu
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Off
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    Free Kicks1
    Roberto Gagliardini
    On
    Roberto Gagliardini
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    80'
    A STROLL IN THE PARK FOR BAYERN
    The visitors really are on easy street here. Inter can't get near them. Manuel Neuer has barely been tested in goal
    77'
    WANT TO SEE SANE'S SECOND?
    Of course you do, because it's liquid football
    75'
    BAYERN SUBS
    Serge Gnabry and Upamecano on for Coman and De Ligt
    Matthijs de Ligt
    Off
    Matthijs de Ligt
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks3
    Dayot Upamecano
    On
    Dayot Upamecano
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    74'
    MULLER SHOOTS OVER
    Bayern just don't look like they can be stopped. Muller is the latest to come close
    71'
    Live comment icon
    INTER SUBS - FOUR OF THEM!
    Inter need to do something, so they bring on Joaquin Correa for Edin Dzeko, while Denzel Dumfries, Skriniar and Alessandrio Bastoni make way for Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Federico Demarco
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Off
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Federico Dimarco
    On
    Federico Dimarco
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    68'
    MANE SHOT SAVED
    Bayern are well and truly into their stride now. Mane thumps a shot towards the near post, but Onana saves
    66'
    Live comment icon
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    Own goal
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Own goal1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! INTER 0-2 BAYERN - SANE DOES IT AGAIN
    Stunning! Simply stunning! If you thought the first goal was good, wait until you see this. Sublime one-touch football from Mane and Sane, who twice exchange the ball before the latter finishes through Onana. Wonderful
    65'
    ONANA GETS LUCKY
    Kimmich's cross into the box skims off Bastoni and heads towards the Inter goal. Onana should save comfortably, but he spills and has to back-pedal to stop the ball from crossing the line
    63'
    HAND BALL?
    Bayern certainly think so. Sane's cross into the box appears to hit the arm of Milan Škriniar, but nothing is given by the referee
    61'
    Live comment icon
    BAYERN MAKE THEIR FIRST SUB
    Leon Goretzka is on for Marcel Sabitzer
    Marcel Sabitzer
    Off
    Marcel Sabitzer
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Fouls1
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Leon Goretzka
    On
    Leon Goretzka
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    59'
    COMAN SHOT DEFLECTED OVER
    Coman cuts inside on his left foot and seets his shot take a massive deflection before flying over the bar