Inter vs Bayern live: Sane gives the visitors the lead in Milan
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 07.09.2022
21:55
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, thanks very much for joining us for a truly cracking performance from Bayern. Catch up on the action here - and we'll see you soon
Sane scores brilliant brace as Bayern beat Inter in opener
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: INTER 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH
What a display that was from Bayern Munich. They look a real force this year and have laid down a real statement with that win in the San Siro. Leroy Sane was sublime - and he wasn't the only one
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
We're into injury time, although it all looks a bit immaterial
89'
DIMARCO BOOKED
A high challenge on Muller leads to a yellow
88'
GAME BECOMING A BIT STRETCHED
There's two minutes left and, to give Inter some credit, they're still going for it, and that means it's all becoming a bit end-to-end
84'
BAYERN SUBS
Musiala replaces Sane, while Josop Stanisic comes on for Lucas Hernandez
Off
Lucas Hernandez
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Josip Stanisic
FC Bayern Munich
84'
CORREA WASTES A GOLDEN INTER CHANCE
Oh the sub has to do better. A poor pass is intercepted by Correa, who puts a shot from inside the area wide, when one-on-one. Poor, poor finish
83'
WILD GNABRY FINISH
The former Arsenal man snatches at a shot when free on the right hand side of the area after being picked out by Sane. The ball flies into the stand
81'
FINAL INTER SUB
Roiberto Gagliardini is on for Calhanoglu
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Roberto Gagliardini
Internazionale
80'
A STROLL IN THE PARK FOR BAYERN
The visitors really are on easy street here. Inter can't get near them. Manuel Neuer has barely been tested in goal
77'
WANT TO SEE SANE'S SECOND?
Of course you do, because it's liquid football
75'
BAYERN SUBS
Serge Gnabry and Upamecano on for Coman and De Ligt
Off
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
On
Dayot Upamecano
FC Bayern Munich
74'
MULLER SHOOTS OVER
Bayern just don't look like they can be stopped. Muller is the latest to come close
71'
INTER SUBS - FOUR OF THEM!
Inter need to do something, so they bring on Joaquin Correa for Edin Dzeko, while Denzel Dumfries, Skriniar and Alessandrio Bastoni make way for Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Federico Demarco
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
68'
MANE SHOT SAVED
Bayern are well and truly into their stride now. Mane thumps a shot towards the near post, but Onana saves
66'
Own goal
Danilo D'Ambrosio
Internazionale
Own goal1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! INTER 0-2 BAYERN - SANE DOES IT AGAIN
Stunning! Simply stunning! If you thought the first goal was good, wait until you see this. Sublime one-touch football from Mane and Sane, who twice exchange the ball before the latter finishes through Onana. Wonderful
65'
ONANA GETS LUCKY
Kimmich's cross into the box skims off Bastoni and heads towards the Inter goal. Onana should save comfortably, but he spills and has to back-pedal to stop the ball from crossing the line
63'
HAND BALL?
Bayern certainly think so. Sane's cross into the box appears to hit the arm of Milan Škriniar, but nothing is given by the referee
61'
BAYERN MAKE THEIR FIRST SUB
Leon Goretzka is on for Marcel Sabitzer
Off
Marcel Sabitzer
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
59'
COMAN SHOT DEFLECTED OVER
Coman cuts inside on his left foot and seets his shot take a massive deflection before flying over the bar