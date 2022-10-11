Maccabi Haifa v Juventus - Turin giants need win to keep qualification hopes alive
Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 11.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:29
IS THIS THE GAME MACCABI CHALLENGE GIANTS?
You have to think the Israeli side upset or come close to shocking their opposition in one of their six Group H games in this toughest of groups. So far they have lost each game by two goals. Could this be the one in which they deliver?
17:19
CONSECUTIVE OPENING LOSSES LEFT JUVENTUS IN HOLE
A win at home to tonight's opponents started the climb back but they need another one in Haifa to give themselves a chance of overcoming PSG or Benfica.
17:09
MACCABI'S XI FOR VISIT OF TWO-TIME CHAMPIONS
Cohen, Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud, Mohamed, Lavi, Chery, Pierrot, Atzili, David.
17:00
JUVENTUS' SIDE IN ISRAEL TONIGHT
Massimiliano Alegri's side for the must-win game.
16:55
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining us for coverage of the Champions League clash between Maccabi Haifa and Juventus.