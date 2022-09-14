Maccabi Haifa v PSG - PSG fall behind but Messi and Mbappe ensure victory
Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 14.09.2022
FULL TIME
COMFORTABLE LOOKING SCORELINE A LITTLE UNFAIR
They did themselves proud Maccabi Haifa and gave PSG a scare but the French side's superstar quality ensured them victory. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+7'
MESSI FREE KICK INTO THE WALL
His effort hits the wall and then the rebound strikes Ruiz in the back.
90+4'
DANILO FORCED TO MAKE CRUCIAL CLEARANCE
For a moment Donnarumma is out of position but Danilo clears the danger.
88'
Goal
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR PSG!
Maccabi Haifa allow Neymar to latch onto a long ball from Verrati and Neymar brings it down before drilling low home with his left foot.
86'
CHERY WASTES A FREE KICK ON EDGE OF BOX
He curls the ball over the wall but high over the bar.
83'
NEYMAR SHOOTS FREE KICK INTO WALL
That was a letdown. The crowd hoped he or Messi would test Cohen.
78'
PIERROT GETS A YELLOW CARD
He was holding the Brazilian off, but there as very little in it and the number nine can count himself a little unlucky.
76'
DAVID COMES ON FOR ATZILI
Decent performance from Atzili, especially in the first half.
74'
RUIZ COMES ON FOR VITINHA
A PSG Champions League debut for the Spaniard.
69'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
Wide1
GOAL FOR PSG!
A typical PSG goal. Lovely through-ball from Messi to the fleet-footed Mbappe who, in trademark style, opens his body and gives the keeper no chance shooting into the far corner.
64'
MESSI AGAIN COMES CLOSE
A good full-length stop from Cohen denying a shot which seemed destined for the far corner, but he needed Cornud to be on hand to slide the ball awayto safety.
62'
MESSI SHOOTS FROM A NARROW ANGLE
And it almost squeezes under Cohen but at the second attempt he paws away.
60'
MBAPPE BROUGHT DOWN ON EDGE OF AREA
Hazizia goes into the book for the foul.
55'
SECK COMES ON FOR SUNDGREN
Maccabi's first substitution.
52'
SO CLOSE FROM PIERROT
Cornud shot from long range and Pierrot ran in front of the ball but his touch was too strong and he diverted it wide of the target.
50'
ATZILI GOES INTO THE BOOK
He bundled over Vitinha in a near rugby tackle.
49'
ATZILI WITH FIRST STRIKE OF SECOND HALF
But Donnarumma was comfortably behind it.
46'
PSG GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
THOROUGHLY ENTERTAINING HALF OF FOOTBALL
45+2'
ANOTHER FINE EFFORT FROM CHERY
This time from 25 yards out and the former QPR man forces Donnarumma to dive to his left to parry away.