Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Live Champions League updates as Valverde and Asenio win it for Benzema-less Real Madrid
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 14.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: REAL MADRID 2-0 RB LEIPZIG
It was not vintage Real Madrid but it's job done.
SIx points out of six and they go home happy despite not playing their best. The word 'enough' springs to mind.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+1'
Goal
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL: REAL MADRID 2-0 RB LEIPZIG
Kroos takes a free-kick from the byline to the edge of the box and Asensio bends it first time into the far corner. That's an incredible finish.
He made the headlines at the weekend for a tantrum after not being subbed on - that's what he can do.
90'
SCHLAGER YELLOW
It's a desperate pull back and Schlager is booked late on.
Yellow card
Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
88'
EXPERIENCE
The crowd was whistling earlier and they was not happy with the performance but in the end a bit of quality from nothing was the difference.
Madrid always believed they'd find it.
85'
DOUBLE SUB
Mariano is on for Rodrygo and Vinicius goes off for Ceballos.
Poulsen and Silva are both on for Werner and Forsburg.
83'
ANOTHER YELLOW
Nkunku gets away from Carvajal and he is pulled back. Yellow for the full-back.
Yellow card
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
82'
NKUNKU YELLOW
Nkunku is booked after tripping Rodrygo.
Yellow card
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
81'
KROOS ON
Kroos replaces Modric and Alaba is off for Mendy
80'
Goal
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL: REAL MADRID 1-0 RB LEIPZIG
The quality the game needed and it's Valverde with it.
Vinicius turns Henrichs inside out then pulls it back to the Uruguayan on the edge of the box as Rodrygo let's it run.
Valverde then checks onto his left and fires it in powerfully.
78'
GOOD DEFENDING
RB Leipzig work the ball well and wide to Raum on the overlap. His shot is blocked by Carvajal then his cross is intercepted by Asensio.
75'
DOUBLE SUB
Kampl and Henrichs come on for Haidara and Simakan.
73'
YELLOW CARD
Haidara is booked for catching Vinicius with an arm. It's soft but Vini goes down like he's been hit by Tyson Fury.
Yellow card
Amadou Haidara
RB Leipzig
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
72'
HUGE CHANCE
Real Madrid counter attack, Valverde brings them forward as he finds Rodrygo. He then finds Vinicius in on goal but Gulacsi is out quick to deny him.
The ball then falls to Asensio, his chip goes over.
71'
EYE ON THE WEEKEND
Real play city rivals Atletico at the weekend. Perhaps they are playing with one eye on that big game as they continue to struggle tonight.
69'
HEAVY TOUCH
Lovely play from Modric as he finds Vinicius in the box with a driven pass but the winger's control isn't good enough and it bounces off him and away.
66'
OUCH
Haidara goes down after clashing heads with Tchouameni.
That coming together has led to two former Chelsea players in Werner and Rudiger arguing.
64'
ASENSIO ON
Camavinga goes off and Asensio comes on. Is he the creativity the game needs.
Off
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
Fouls1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
62'
OH DEAR
A free-kick in a good position, edge of the box, up steps Rodrygo and into row Z. Poor.
60'
FLAT ATMOSPHERE
The Real Madrid crowd is waiting expectantly to be given something to shout about but so it's going a bit flat in the Bernabeu as this is far from a classic.
58'
NO QUALITY
A reminder that this is a Champions League game as there is a severe lack of quality so far.
Raum balloons a set piece into the arms of Courtois then Rodrygo on the counter runs into Forsberg.