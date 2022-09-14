Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Live Champions League updates as Valverde and Asenio win it for Benzema-less Real Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 14.09.2022
Real Madrid
Completed
2
0
RB Leipzig
    Alex Smith
    Alex Smith
    Updated 14/09/2022 at 20:52 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FT: REAL MADRID 2-0 RB LEIPZIG
    It was not vintage Real Madrid but it's job done.
    SIx points out of six and they go home happy despite not playing their best. The word 'enough' springs to mind.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+1'
    Marco Asensio
    Goal
    Marco Asensio
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    GOAL: REAL MADRID 2-0 RB LEIPZIG
    Kroos takes a free-kick from the byline to the edge of the box and Asensio bends it first time into the far corner. That's an incredible finish.
    He made the headlines at the weekend for a tantrum after not being subbed on - that's what he can do.
    90'
    SCHLAGER YELLOW
    It's a desperate pull back and Schlager is booked late on.
    88'
    EXPERIENCE
    The crowd was whistling earlier and they was not happy with the performance but in the end a bit of quality from nothing was the difference.
    Madrid always believed they'd find it.
    85'
    DOUBLE SUB
    Mariano is on for Rodrygo and Vinicius goes off for Ceballos.
    Poulsen and Silva are both on for Werner and Forsburg.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER YELLOW
    Nkunku gets away from Carvajal and he is pulled back. Yellow for the full-back.
    82'
    NKUNKU YELLOW
    Nkunku is booked after tripping Rodrygo.
    81'
    KROOS ON
    Kroos replaces Modric and Alaba is off for Mendy
    80'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL: REAL MADRID 1-0 RB LEIPZIG
    The quality the game needed and it's Valverde with it.
    Vinicius turns Henrichs inside out then pulls it back to the Uruguayan on the edge of the box as Rodrygo let's it run.
    Valverde then checks onto his left and fires it in powerfully.
    78'
    GOOD DEFENDING
    RB Leipzig work the ball well and wide to Raum on the overlap. His shot is blocked by Carvajal then his cross is intercepted by Asensio.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE SUB
    Kampl and Henrichs come on for Haidara and Simakan.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Haidara is booked for catching Vinicius with an arm. It's soft but Vini goes down like he's been hit by Tyson Fury.
    72'
    HUGE CHANCE
    Real Madrid counter attack, Valverde brings them forward as he finds Rodrygo. He then finds Vinicius in on goal but Gulacsi is out quick to deny him.
    The ball then falls to Asensio, his chip goes over.
    71'
    EYE ON THE WEEKEND
    Real play city rivals Atletico at the weekend. Perhaps they are playing with one eye on that big game as they continue to struggle tonight.
    69'
    HEAVY TOUCH
    Lovely play from Modric as he finds Vinicius in the box with a driven pass but the winger's control isn't good enough and it bounces off him and away.
    66'
    OUCH
    Haidara goes down after clashing heads with Tchouameni.
    That coming together has led to two former Chelsea players in Werner and Rudiger arguing.
    64'
    ASENSIO ON
    Camavinga goes off and Asensio comes on. Is he the creativity the game needs.
    62'
    OH DEAR
    A free-kick in a good position, edge of the box, up steps Rodrygo and into row Z. Poor.
    60'
    FLAT ATMOSPHERE
    The Real Madrid crowd is waiting expectantly to be given something to shout about but so it's going a bit flat in the Bernabeu as this is far from a classic.
    58'
    NO QUALITY
    A reminder that this is a Champions League game as there is a severe lack of quality so far.
    Raum balloons a set piece into the arms of Courtois then Rodrygo on the counter runs into Forsberg.