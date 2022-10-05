Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Carlo Ancelotti's side maintain perfect start
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 05.10.2022
22:00
MATCH REPORT
Want an in-depth rundown of the match? We've got you covered.
Rodrygo and Vinicius both score as Madrid maintain 100% record with Shakhtar win
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - REAL MADRID 2-1 SHAKHTAR DONETSK
It's all over at the Bernabeu. Shakhtar gave a good account of themselves but Real have now won three games out of three in Group F.
90+1'
MUDRYK BOOKED
... which seems a bit needless at this stage, really.
Yellow card
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Shakhtar Donetsk
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90'
ASENSIO HITS THE POST!
Benzema gets away down the left and picks out Asensio, who smashes a shot against the far post only for the ball to ricochet away.
89'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR SHAKHTAR
Sudakov and Stepanenko are off for Neven Durasek and Lassina Traore.
Off
Taras Stepanenko
Shakhtar Donetsk
Fouls1
On
Lassina Traoré
Shakhtar Donetsk
88'
GOOD SAVE!
Benzema steps past Matviienko and looks set to wrap up the win, but Trubin denies him.
87'
CLOSE!
Benzema gets a sight of goal, smashing a shot narrowly wide.
85'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SHAKHTAR!
Heorhiy Sudakov goes for goal from 25 yards, but scoops his shot over the crossbar.
81'
GOOD CHANCE!
Valverde picks out Vinicius in the box. With Asensio in space to his left, he opts to shoot but can only flick the ball into Trubin's outstretched arms.
80'
CARLO ANCELOTTI ROLLS THE DICE
... with Rodrygo switching out for Marco Asensio. Eduardo Camavinga is on for Tchouameni, likewise.
Off
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
78'
HUGE CHANCE FOR AN EQUALISER!
Yukhym Konoplia finds himself unmarked at the far post, but fails to make a clean connection with the goal at his mercy.
75'
ANOTHER FREE KICK WASTED
This time, 25 yards out, Valverde goes for power and ends up blasting a shot into the stands.
73'
CHANCE FOR SHAKHTAR!
The visitors counter-attack menacingly and Petriak ends up with the ball on the edge of the area, but his shot is deflected wide.
71'
FREE KICK SQUANDERED
Real win a free kick in a promising position. David Alaba steps up and picks out Aurelien Tchouameni, but he can't keep his header down and it sails out for a goal kick.
67'
DOUBLE SWITCH FOR SHAKHTAR
Shved and Zubkov come off Ivan Petriak and Danylo Sikan respectively.
Off
Oleksandr Zubkov
Shakhtar Donetsk
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
On
Danylo Sikan
Shakhtar Donetsk
65'
REAL SHOULD BE 3-1 UP
The hosts flood the box and Vinicius gets the ball in a perfect shooting position, but somehow fires wide.
63'
GOOD GOALKEEPING!
Rodrygo makes a driving run from deep and, after playing another tidy one-two with Benzema, thrashes a shot towards the near corner from a narrowing angle. Trubin does well to get down low and make the save.
59'
REAL PUSHING AND PROBING
Vinicius finds himself in space once again and almost picks out Benzema at the far post. Shakhtar's defenders crowd him out.
54'
FIRST BOOKING OF THE GAME
... goes to Valeriy Bondar for cynically breaking up a dangerous counter-attack.
52'
SHAKHTAR ALMOST SCORE!
Mudryk shows impressive pace to get in behind Real's defence and charge into the box. Just as it looks like he might nab an equaliser, Ferland Mendy makes a crucial tackle and Lunin rushes off his line to gather.