Salzburg vs AC Milan live: All square at the break after Saelemaekers equaliser
Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 06.09.2022
22:03
FULL REPORT
Right, that's it from us tonight. Thanks for joining me, and if you want to catch up on the action, read our full report here. See you soon!
AC Milan fight back to earn draw in Salzburg as Saelemaekers responds to Okafor
21:55
WHAT IT MEANS
So matchday 1 comes to an end in Group E. Dinamo Zagreb top the table after their shock home win over Chelsea, who are bottom. Salzburg and AC Milan are in second and third with a point apiece
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: SALZBURG 1-1 AC MILAN
And there's the final whistle. A draw in Austria, with both teams probably reasonably happy with that result. It's a fair one, as well.
90+4'
OFF THE POST!
Wow! What a let off for Salzburg, in the last minute of added time! Leao, who's done barely anything tonight, has a shot from distance that takes a deflection and rattles the woodwork
90+3'
FINAL ROLL OF THE DICE FOR SALZBURG
Junior Adamu is on, replacing the brilliant Okafor
Off
Noah Okafor
Red Bull Salzburg
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against3
On
Chukwubuike Adamu
Red Bull Salzburg
90+1'
ORIGI BOOKED
There's another yellow card, picked up for barging over Pavlovic. Needless
Yellow card
Divock Origi
AC Milan
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90+1'
FOUR MINUTES TO GO
We're going to play an additional 240 seconds. Will there be a winner?
90'
ORRRRIIIIGGGGIIII....SAVED
The striker turns in the box and sees a weak shot saved. It was well defended in the end, to be fair, but you almost expected him to score
89'
DIAZ BOOKED
There seem to have been a lot of yellow cards tonight, but it's not been a particualrly dirty game. The substitute goes in the book for a poor foul
Yellow card
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
88'
LET OFF FOR MILAN
Crikey, that was a shocking pass by Hernandez, right across his 18-yard and picked up by Sesko, who curls wide of the far post
87'
GAME PETERING OUT?
It must be said, both teams look shattered. Will there be a winner? Certainly Salzburg will be the happier of the two teams as things stand
80'
MESSIAS COMES ON
Another AC Milan sub. He replaces Saelemaekers
Off
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Junior Messias
AC Milan
78'
ORIGI NODS OFF TARGET
The former Liverpool man was a super-sub at Anfield, but he can't angle that header goalwards
75'
YELLOW CARD, BUT TO WHOM?
Well, one of the Salzburg backroom team has been carded for his protests. But I've no idea who
74'
POBEGA SHOOTS OVER
I'm not sure the substitute has done much other than shoot off-target since coming on. He unleashes another effort that sails into the crowd
70'
ANOTHER MILAN CHANGE
Charles De Ketelaere is replaces by Brahim Diaz
Off
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
Fouls1
On
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
68'
BOOKING TO GOURNA-DOUATH
The substitute, on the pitch for barely three minutes, gets a booking for hauling down Hernandez
Yellow card
Lucas Gourna-Douath
Red Bull Salzburg
Yellow Cards1
66'
FERNANDO INJURED
Benjamin Sesko replaces Fernando. A shame to see the striker withdrawn as he's been really effective going forward, even if a little selfish at times. It's a double change, in fact, for Salzburg, as Lucas Gourna-Douath replaces Kameri
Off
Dijon Kameri
Red Bull Salzburg
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Lucas Gourna-Douath
Red Bull Salzburg
64'
POBEGA DRAGS WIDE
The substitute has a shooting opportunity on the edge of the area but drags his shot wide of the far post. He possibly could have passed to Origi, who was free on the left
63'
GOOD SAVE FROM MAIGNAN
Nicolas Seiwald receives the ball 35-yards out and, noticing that nobody is bothering to close him down, he unleashes a powerful low shot that Maignan does well to palm away when diving low to his left