RB Salzburg v Chelsea: Champions League updates as Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz both score stunning goals
Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 25.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: RB SALZBURG 1-2 CHELSEA
Chelsea hold on - the defence was solid at the end and the Blues deserve it.
Two fantastic goals by Kovacic and Havertz do enough.
The first half Chelsea showed quality and the second they showed resilience and strength.
They make it through to the knockout stages.
90+6'
YELLOW CARD
An angry Kjaergaard knows there is no time left and fouls in frustration.
90+5'
HANGING ON
Chelsea have to work hard for this - but they are holding on and Salzburg are nearly out of time.
90+2'
PUSH AND SHOVE
Salzburg launch it forward and win the header before Silva boots clear.
Kepa was unhappy with a challenge in there and pushes Kameri - therefore getting a card.
Six minutes added - four to go.
89'
CHELSEA SUBS
Salzburg are applying the pressure and every Chelsea play is back in the box defending the crosses - Silva and Chalobah have been outstanding heading everything away.
Meanwhile Mount and Ziyech come on for Sterling and Gallagher.
88'
GALLAGHER BOOKED
Gallagher is given a card for a cynical foul to break up play.
88'
NERVOUS
It is really unconvincing from Kepa - again he comes for a cross and again he doesn't get there.
It drops for Gourna-Douath who shoots over the bar.
87'
BOOT IT CLEAR
Potter's teams are known for a possession style and pretty football but they are defending deep and booting the ball out at any chance they have.
85'
OUCH
Silva climbs really well to win a header but he falls awkwardly and he is down in some pain.
The home fans are not happy and claim time wasting but they aren't aware that was a bad fall.
83'
GOALSCORER OFF
Adamu goes off and Kameri comes on.
82'
GAME MANAGEMENT
Chelsea are aiming to slow the game down now, keep possession and commit less bodies forward.
RB Salzburg are chasing the game, pressing high and going for it - they have nothing to lose they feel.
79'
SALZBURG SUBS
Wober and Okafor off.
Ulmer and Simic on.
77'
BACK FOUR
Chelsea have played with a three all night but they have changed formation now to see this game out.
Azpilicueta coming on is at right-back with Cucurella moving from left centre-back to left-back.
Potter showing his in game tactical changes again but will it work?
75'
DOUBLE SUB
Aubameyang and Pulisic off.
Broja and Azpilicueta are on
73'
SALZBURG PUSHING
Salzburg are looking for the equaliser - when do they throw everything at Chelsea as it could suit Potter's men if they come forward too much.
70'
OFF THE LINE
Thiago Silva uses all his experience to deny a goal.
Kepa comes along way out and doesn't claim the ball. Pavlovic won the aerial duel and heads at goal - it looks to be going in but Silva gets back to clear off the line.
68'
RLC ON
Kovacic has been fantastic but he may have picked up a knock so Loftus-Cheek is on.
67'
GOOD GOALKEEPING
Kohn is out quickly to claim a long ball and Salzburg break well.
Sesko finds half a yard and shoots powerfully but Kepa is equal to it and tips it around the post.
64'
GOAL: RB SALZBURG 1-2 CHELSEA
Wow - what a goal - take a bow Havertz.
Pulisic tries to make something happen and passes to Havertz as he pulls back to the edge of the box. The German opens his body up and curls it into the top corner going in off the bar.
Another fantastic goal.
61'
SESKO ON
It's the man attracting attention from all the big clubs although he has already got a move to RB Leipzig sealed for next summer - Sesko is on with the booked Sucic going off.