Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live - all square at the break in Poland
Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 11.10.2022
22:07
THAT'S ALL FROM US!
Right, that's me done! Catch up on all the drama - and there was plenty of it in that second half - in our full report! Catch you soon!
22:00
REAL NOT THROUGH YET
So, Real still top the group with 10 points, five clear of Shakhtar, who sit third. One more victory will be enough to take Carlo Ancelotti's side through to the knock-out stages, while Shakhtar need to beat Leipzig to have any chance
End of 2nd Half
90+10'
FULL-TIME: SHAKHTAR 1-1 REAL MADRID
What a game, what a finish. Heart break for Shakhtar, who deserved the win in truth. Real played their get out of jail free card
90+8'
AWFUL CLASH OF HEADS
There was a terrible collision there, with Rudiger putting his body on the line and bearing the brunt of it. His shirt is covered in blood and the goalkeeper is still down
90+5'
Goal
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid




GOAL! SHAKHTAR 1-1 REAL MADRID (Rudiger).
In the 95th minute Real have equalised! What a cruel blow for Shakhtar! It's another superb ball from deep and Rudiger, who headed just wide moments ago, flicks a header in off the post
90+4'
REAL PUSHING - SHAKHTAR DEFENDING
The visitors are throwing the kitchen sink forward, but Shakhtar are defending stoutly
90+2'
WHAT A HEADER! RUDIGER COMES CLOSE
A brilliant ball from deep from Kroos, a towering header from Rudiger, but he nods just wide
90+1'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
Can Shakhtar hold on for a famous win?
90'
KROOS BOOKED
A bit of a petulant tackle from the German earns him a yellow
Yellow card
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid




89'
THERE'S BEEN ANOTHER SHAKHTAR SUB
The impressive Mudryk has come off, with Ivan Petryak on
Off
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Shakhtar Donetsk



On
Ivan Petriak
Shakhtar Donetsk
88'
ARTEM BONDARENKO BOOKED
He picks up a yellow card for taking his time in taking a corner
Yellow card
Artem Bondarenko
Shakhtar Donetsk

87'
VINICIUS HEADS OVER
A massive moment for the sub, who is picked out by an excellent cross but fails to even test the goalkeeper with a header from close range. He has to hit the target from there
85'
YELLOW CARD TO...SOMEONE?
Someone on the Real bench has been booked. Quite who, I'm not sure
84'
GAME PETERING OUT?
Real have got so many striking options on the pitch but their final ball has been so poor
81'
SHAKHTAR SUBS
Both of these are injury enforced. Georgiy Sudakov and Zubkov are replaced by Neven Durasek Lucas Taylor
Off
Heorhiy Sudakov
Shakhtar Donetsk


On
Neven Durasek
Shakhtar Donetsk
80'
SHAKHTAR STILL PUSHING FORWARD
They may be leading, but the hosts aren't resting on their lead, with another surging break forward eventually well defended by Real
76'
SHAKHTAR SUBS
Traore is withdrawn, with Danylo Sikan replacing him
Off
Lassina Traoré
Shakhtar Donetsk




On
Danylo Sikan
Shakhtar Donetsk
76'
VINICIUS WITH A SUPERB CROSS
He whips a terrific ball into the back post that Asensio can't quite reach
73'
KROOS DRAGS WIDE
That's a second effort from distance for the German, but he whips his shot wide from 20-yards
71'
ANOTHER SHAKHTAR CHANCE
Mudryk cuts inside and drags a tame shot off target