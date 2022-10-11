“The timing is awful.” Matthieu does not understand.

A supporter of PSG for more than 20 years, he probably knows that the week ahead of Le Classique against Marseille is one that can throw up a few curveballs. Especially with a decisive Champions League match midway through the week against Benfica. But he was still taken aback when he learned of Kylian Mbappe’s desire to leave in January

Walking around the Parc des Princes however, the shock wave was not so visible on Tuesday. It’s as if the Parisian supporters have learned to live with the media hysteria around the club. As if they were resigned too, in the face of all this. “It’s true that it’s a lot,” smiles another fan Cedric.

It seems that he does not really know what he wants,

“At the moment he is not necessarily happy. It happens like that sometimes. It’s just that at PSG, it’s more publicised.”

Fair demands? Or too dramatic?

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” says Benjamin, a 16-year-old fan. “It’s giving all the supporters a headache. He could have said that at the end of the season, he could have waited given the week.”

“Too many stars are killing the stars,” adds Matthieu.

“I have mixed feelings about his behaviour. On the one hand, if he was promised things, I can understand. If my employer makes me promises and nothing happens, I am also disappointed. We must not forget where he comes from, forget the salary he receives and the job he does.

“It plays on his performances, if he wants to become the greatest player in history, it will be through the collective, not being the individual.”

Benjamin adds: “Mbappe des not have to take the big-headed approach and do all that he has done, he is not president of the club. But we must also see what we are doing at the management level. We make promises to him, we do not respect everything…”

Kylian Mbappe of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group H match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica aka Estadio da Luz Image credit: Getty Images

Two more fans, Lilian and Baptiste say: “He's fed up with the situation, it’s a choice that can be understood given his level and his talent.”

In the eyes of some too, there is a desire not to take everything at face value. “I’m wary of what journalists may say,” believes Guillaume, a supporter since 1986. “We had Neymar, who was supposed to go to Barcelona, we had Mbappe who was supposed to go to Real Madrid, they say Barca want to bring Messi back...but it doesn’t happen.”

The common thread is that all the fans believe the boy from Bondy will be able to respond on Tuesday evening, despite what has happened. “I know he will respond tonight, that he will respond against Marseille,” predicts Cedric. “He can talk all he wants off the field, I have no doubts that he will be present in the big moments.” The question remains. Can October 11 2022 change the perception of the Parc des Princes in the long term?

The reception ahead of the match is uncertain, although whatever happens will give a good idea as to how the fans feel. “It’s a constant emotional rollercoaster with him,” smiles Benjamin.

“Strictly speaking, if he had left last summer, after five years of doing the job, we would have said thank you,” believes Matthieu. “We would all have understood. But now...we don’t understand anymore.”

