England were held to a rare goalless draw under Sarina Wiegman as they played out a stalemate with Czech Republic in a friendly at Brighton.

The Lionesses remain unbeaten under their Dutch boss, but they will be disappointed not to have extended their winning streak to an incredible 16 games.

The hosts controlled the game and created several chances, hitting the woodwork twice, but just couldn’t find the net as a resilient Czech Republic held on for an impressive draw.

England could have been ahead in the opening minutes when Lauren James was denied a goal on her first start when her shot crashed against the post.

Lucy Bronze, making her 100th appearance, delivered a cross into Chloe Kelly, who headed just wide six minutes before the interval.

Chances were few and far between, but England upped the ante in search of the opener in the second half, inspired by the introduction of Beth Mead.

Mead was played through by Millie Bright, but the onrushing goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova got a touch to deny her.

Mead was involved again as slipped Lauren Hemp in behind but there was more agony as her scooped shot hit the bottom of the post.

Lukasova was forced into another good save to deny Mead’s late left-footed strike, as England drew just their second blank in 24 games under Wiegman.

Meanwhile, Spain defeated the USA 2-0 thanks to goals from Laia Codina and Esther Gonzales after boss Jorge Vilda was booed by his own supporters.

