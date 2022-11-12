Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and debutant Jess Park led England to a 4-0 victory over Japan in an international friendly, extending the European champions' unbeaten run to 25 matches.

England found most of the first half frustrating, as Japan were able to keep them at bay, but the Lionesses took the lead late in the first half as Chloe Kelly’s cross was flicked on by Alessia Russo and Daly managed to get on the end of it, her low-effort shot beating keeper Ayaka Yamashita at her near post.

The Lionesses then doubled their advantage after half-time when Kelly slammed Beth Mead's pass across the box and into the net after Russo had missed the chance to connect with the ball through the middle of the pitch.

The reigning European champions found much joy in the flanks and overall looked better when they could get the ball into the wider areas of the pitch. They continued to threaten, and Toone put the result beyond any comeback for Japan when she added a third in the 77th minute.

The fourth and final goal on the night came from Park, who scored seconds into her England debut, the attacker benefiting from Ebony Salmon's service from the right and then firing in a shot from close range.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Park said: "I'm a bit overwhelmed at the minute, it's absolutely amazing, and I'm so honoured to play for my country and score a goal.

"I've dreamed of this ever since I was a young girl, now I'm here, and it's come true! My head has gone. I'm so happy.

"I don't think there are any words to describe it. It's just absolutely unbelievable."

Japan had improved with the second-half introduction of Mina Tanaka with Yui Hasegawa looking to drive her team forward, but the team were unable to score even a single consolation, despite testing Mary Earps' goal nine times.

“We played a very good game,” said Wiegman.

“It was a very attractive game with lots of football. They played in a shape we haven’t had a lot against us, so that was good to practise that. They changed a bit in the second half, then they changed back so we had to adapt all the time. It’s really good to see the players do so well and to see different players and to see substitutes come on and do a good job.”

England will play Norway on Tuesday in their final game of 2022 as they continue to prepare for next year's World Cup.

