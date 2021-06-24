Germany are into the last 16 of Euro 2020 but it was certainly a close-run thing.

Defeat in their opening game against France left Joachim Low’s team in a dangerous position but an emphatic 4-2 win over Portugal kickstarted their campaign in style.

However, in what many were expecting to be a straightforward win over Hungary, Germany toiled, and, after falling behind twice, looked set for a humiliating first-round exit.

That was until substitute Leon Goretzka's brilliant late strike salvaged a draw and put them through in second place in Group F, setting up a mouth-watering clash with England at Wembley.

We spoke to our colleague Robert Bauer at Eurosport Germany to assess what has gone right and wrong so far and how the team are looking ahead of their meeting with Gareth Southgate’s side.

Why are Germany struggling? Were they lucky to get through?

On the offensive, the pace and power of Gosens and Kimmich on the wings was missing - very different to the game against Portugal. It was uninspiring. Kroos and Gündogan lacked ideas in midfield and Sané could not convince either.

Hungary were very deep and compact, which the German team didn’t like at all. In my opinion, a ‘classic’ striker is missing in the centre, especially when the game is on the line. Germany therefore tried to play more on the outside.

Lucky, yes, but sometimes you have to force luck.

Does Low know his best team? And do you trust Low to get it right? It seems like Germany are a bunch of individuals, rather than a team.

Difficult to say. After the impressive win against Portugal, I would have said yes; after yesterday's game I have my doubts.

Sané, who was supposed to replace Müller, unfortunately had a bad day and Goretzka is still pushing for a starting place after returning from injury. For this to happen, however, Kroos or Gündogan would have to give way in the middle.

Musiala also made a good impression in the few minutes he played against Hungary. Basically, however, Löw will probably stick to his basic structure. It looks like Müller and Goretzka will return to the first team against England.

Low has a lot of critics in Germany. However, he has proven in the past (World Cup 2014) that he can pull the cart out of the mud - so why not this time too?

Even if it wasn't clear yesterday, I believe the Germans are a team and not a group of individuals.

What/who should England be afraid of in the last 16?

On a good day, like it was the case against Portugal, and the mechanisms are in place on the offensive, England definitely have to be careful.

Kimmich, even if right back is not his favourite position, and Gosens have been quite strong in the tournament so far. The fast tempo runs were a particularly effective means against Portugal.

Havertz is on the up and has scored against both Portugal and Hungary. Goretzka seems highly motivated after his injury and could become an important factor.

Are Germany worried about facing England?

I don't really feel like that. It's more of an anticipation. The general mood in Germany is actually quite positive, although it was very, very close.

Since England have not yet been particularly inspiring, they are convinced that they will win.

Are Germany now also dreaming of the final, like England, after ending up on the 'easy' side of the draw?

Definitely! In the end it was lucky that Germany finished second in the group and could avoid favourites like Belgium, Spain, France again and so on.

