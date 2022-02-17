Goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram powered Rangers to a barely believable result in Dortmund, one of the greatest in their European history.

They won’t feel safe in the tie, but know they have got a chance.

Rangers made clear their intentions from the off, pressing from the front foot and refusing to let Dortmund settle. In an open opening, both sides missed excellent chances, but then on 37 minutes, VAR noticed that Dan Zagadou had handled a corner – although he probably didn’t plan to, his arm was up straight creating a ball-to-hand situation – and Tavernier despatched the resultant penalty. And just three minutes later, Joe Aribo flicked on a Tavernier corner, allowing Morelos to tap in at the far post.

The second half started in as madcap a fashion as the first ended, a tremendous goal from Lundstram putting Rangers 3-0 up, and though Jude Bellingham soon pulled one back with a fine finish of his own, Zagadou's own goal - deflecting a Morelos shot into the net - put the tie firmly in Rangers’ hands. With eight minutes left, Raphael Guerreiro’s superb finish loosened their grip somewhat, but they leave for Glasgow with a scoreline beyond their wildest dreams.

TALKING POINT

It has been a while since a Scottish side did anything significant in Europe, but that might be about to change, given the winners of the SPL are now almost certain to reach the Champions League group stage automatically.



But there’s more to it than that. In beating Dortmund, Rangers did not just exploit a struggling defence, but were organised, confident and aggressive, so well worthy of their win. Though Steven Gerrard did a fine job, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already taken things up a level, and alongside the work Ange Postecoglu is doing at Celtic and the way the national team has improved, Scottish football looks to be on the upswing.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ryan Kent (Rangers) You could pick almost any Rangers player, but Kent stood out, tormenting Dortmund with his dribbling and movement.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 6, Guerreiro 7, Zagadou 4, Hummels 5, Akanji 5, Dahoud 6, Witsel 5, Bellingham 7, Brandt 5, Malen 5, Reus 5. Subs: Moukoko 6, Reyna 6, Schulz 6, Tigges 6.

Rangers: McGregor 6, Barisic 7, Bassey 8, Goldson 6, Tavernier 7, Lundstram 7, Jack 8, Aribo 7, Arfield 6, Kent 8, Morelos 7. Subs: Sands 6, Wright 6, Kamara 6, Ramsey 6.

KEY STAT

Rangers are the first Scottish team to score four away goals against a German side since Hibernian won 4-0 at Rot-Weiss Essen in the fourth-ever European Cup match back in September 1955.

KEY MOMENTS



37’ - WE'VE A VAR CHECK FOR A POTENTIAL PENALTY!

I didn't see the offence, but I do now! Goldson jumped, blocking Zagadou's view of the cross, it his his hand, and that's a stonewaller because it was up above his head! The ref agrees!



38’ - GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Rangers (Tavernier pen)

A skip, a step, and as the keeper dives left, Tavernier opens body to stroke right! That's superbly done, and what a crucial strike it might be!



41’ - GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Rangers (Morelos) WHAT IS GOING ON?! A terrific coprner from Tavernier picks out Aribo at the near post, whose Steve Bould-style flick sends the ball flying to the back stick, and with everyone stepped up, Morelos taps home then convulses in rapture.



49’ - OH MY DAYS WHAT A GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Rangers (Lundstram) Kent, who's been brilliant, goes down the left chucking lollipops, gets to the line, chops back inside, and tees up Lundstram who swats a gorgeous outswinger inside the side-netting at the far post! Is this tie over?!



51’ - GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Rangers (Bellingham) Rangers think they've forced Moukouko back, but he turns and shimmies past two men, his cross beating the men in the middle. So Reyna lays back to Bellingham on the edge, and using Tavernier as a screen, he bends a lovely finish inside the near post. Game on!



54’ - OR NOT! RANGERS HAVE A GOAL DISALLOWED!

Aribo breaks through the middle, feed Morelos outside him, and his finish scuttles across Kobe into the far corner! The flag goes up for offside, but though Arfield was in the middle, I can't see anything wrong here!



55’ - GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-4 Rangers (Morelos) WHAT ON ABSOLUTE EARTH IS GOING ON!



82’ - GREAT GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers (Guerreiro) Reyna burrows forward then Bellingham takes over, finding Guerreiro outside the box; he skips inside his man, then larrups a knuckle-baller that power-loops past McGregor, who's too stunned to move! Curiouser and curiouser!





