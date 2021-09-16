Celtic’s Europa League campaign kicked off in disappointing fashion as they let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 at Real Betis.

The Bhoys made a rapid start in Seville and were in control through a goal from Albian Ajeti and Josip Juranovic’s penalty.

Juan Miranda’s quicksilver feet set Betis on the comeback trail as he danced through the Celtic defence to cut the deficit on 32 minutes.

Serie A Zlatan scores on return as AC Milan see off Lazio 12/09/2021 AT 15:41

Juanmi’s first of two on the night levelled the contest on 35 minutes. His second followed hot on the heels of Borja Iglesias putting Betis ahead - with Anthony Ralston‘s late header proving a mere consolation for Celtic.

Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Ferencvaros 2-1 thanks to goals from Exequiel Palacios and Florian Wirtz, with the result meaning Celtic are joint-bottom of Group G.

A bad night for Glasgow was capped off as Rangers were beaten 2-0 at home by Lyon.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a stunning opener for the French side, cutting in from the left and curling a shot into the far corner.

The points were secured when James Tavernier unfortunately turned the ball into his own net after Connor Goldson‘s block on the line hit his team-mate on its way out.

Rangers find themselves bottom of Group A after Brondby and Sparta Prague played out a 0-0 draw.

An own goal from Thomas Strakosha was enough for Galatasaray to beat Lazio 1-0, while the other game in Group E saw Lokomotiv Moscow and Marseille draw 1-1. The Russian side earned a point when Faustino Anjorin's goal on 89 minutes cancelled out a Cengiz Under penalty.

Crvena Zvezda are top of Group F after beating Braga 2-1, while FC Midtjylland and Ludogorets drew 1-1.

Krepin Diatta scored the only goal of the game as Monaco beat Sturm Graz, while PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad drew 2-2 in the other game in Group B.

Olympiacos beat Royal Antwerp 2-1 to move top of Group D as Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce drew 1-1. The German side secured a point thanks to Kevin Trapp’s penalty save from Dimitrios Pelkas in injury time.

Ligue 1 Nice docked points, bans issued as Ligue 1 take action over abandoned Marseille match 09/09/2021 AT 10:21