Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion on a tense night in Sevilla.

After a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time, the game went to a shootout where Aaron Ramsey saw his effort saved by Kevin Trapp and Raphael Borre buried the decisive kick.

Ad

In a dull first half Frankfurt began the better, Jesper Lindstrom wasting a decent opportunity when a corner was cut back to him. But gradually Rangers asserted, Joe Aribo bending a fine shot wide with Kevin Trapp beaten.

Premier League Even Klopp is 'overwhelmed' by remarkable Liverpool – The Warm-Up 16 HOURS AGO

The second half was a much better game, and on 57 minutes Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead after consecutive error from Djibril Sow and Tuta. But similar – though less egregious – behaviour from Scott Wright, Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey meant that Rafael Borrre equalised on 69.

Both teams flogged themselves in search of a winner, but neither had the class to find one, and effectively shook hands on a draw with five minutes to go.

Hard though they tried, neither side had the class or legs to force the issue in extra time - though Kevin Trapp made a life-defining save two minutes before the end - so penalties it was and Ramsey was the fall guy as Frankfurt celebrated the win, the trophy and entry to next season's Champions League.

TALKING POINT

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has done an amazing job in getting Rangers to the final. But his team didn’t play as well as they can, and looking back at the game, it’s hard not to wonder if he got his tactics right.



By playing 4-3-3, he neutered James Tavernier, the competition’s top scorer, as an attacking force – he spent most of the night marking Philipp Kostic – and to didn’t seem coincidental that when he switched to 3-5-2, in extra time, his team began to dominate.



Similarly, Kemar Roofe made an immediate impact, and though he might not’ve been fit enough for much, he was surely fit enough for more than five minutes. Nevertheless, though Rangers will worry that they’ve missed a rare opportunity, there is the sense that something is building.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Calvin Bassey (Rangers) He's been a revelation during this run and was almost impeccable tonight - again.

PLAYER RATINGS

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp 8, Tuta 5, Toure 6, Nduka 6, Knauff 7, Rode 6, Sow 5, Kostic 7, Kamada 6, Lindstrom 6, Borre 7. Subs: Hasebe 6, Hauge 6, Jakic 6, Hrustic 6.

Rangers: McGregor 6, Tavernier 6, Goldson 6, Bassey 8, Barisic 5, Jack 5, Lundstram 6, Kent 5, Wright 5, Kamara 6, Aribo 6. Subs: Davis 6, Sakala 5, Arfield 7, Ramsey 6, Roofe 7.

KEY STAT

Oliver Glasner is the first Austrian coach to win a major European competition since Ernst Happel won the1983 European Cup with Hamburger SV.

KEY MOMENTS





21’ - THIS IS A CLEVER CORNER FROM FRANKFURT

Everyone runs front post, clearing a route to Lindstrom on the edge. So Kostic picks him out and he's time ... but balloons his shot over the bar! That was a decent opportunity to test the keeper.



52’ - LONG KICK, FLICK-ON

And Borre is charging through the middle, Goldson in pursuit! He slows up, goes again, and Goldson puts a foot in front of him, so Borre vaults over it and hollers for a penalty, but I'm going to jump the gun and say no. VAR checks, and concludes to that effect.



57’ - GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers (Aribo) OH MY DAYS! They could've been one down but now they're one up! Goldson wins a header when Trapp kicks long, Sow tires to reurn but the ball skids backwards off the top of his heid, Tuta slips, and Aribo strides through the middle, opens his body to go right corner, then and passes home on the left side! MAYHAM!

69’ - GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Borre) This is such a simple goal. Kostic bends in a low cross - perhaps Wright should stop him - and Borre gambles, darting near post. He's too quick for Bassey, who can't catch him, and Goldson, thinking his mate has it covered, doesn't defend the ball either, allowing a finish to be guided by McGregor. We got ourselves a ball-game!



95’ - CALVIN BASSEY SLIPS!

Eesh! He's out on the left and Borre streaks off towards goal! But Bassey tracks him like his life depends on it, which it does, slide in, and cedes a corner that comes to nowt. Brilliant recovery.



118’ - THIS IS THE CHANCE!

A ball over the top and into the channel, Roofe is onto it, he cuts back from the line and here comes Kent to win the trophy! He makes lovely contact, punching a sidefooter ... but Trapp is on him so quickly, spreading himself, and he keeps it out! That's a brilliant save, it really it, especially at that moment, but Dvis is following up and he clatters with laces ... but it takes two deflections, yet earns a goalkick! That was THE MOMENT!

Europa League Battle of the back 5s, Tavernier v Kostic: The tactical match-ups that will define final YESTERDAY AT 07:59