Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he was “ashamed” after a large number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans managed to get tickets in the home end of the Camp Nou.

Over 30,000 Frankfurt fans travelled to Spain to watch their side beat Barcelona 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate . A large number of those fans managed to get tickets in the home end, and Laporta said that he has opened an investigation into the matter.

"I can't yet reach to a proper conclusion,” began the Barcelona president.

“We've collected all the information from the security and ticketing departments.

“We are analysing everything. But unfortunately all leads to a series of undesirable situations. Something that would never have taken place. Once we've gathered all the necessary information we will implement measures. And we will explain them.

“Because tonight, as a Barca fan, I am ashamed of what happened."

On the pitch, Frankfurt brought Barcelona’s 15-game unbeaten run to an end, and Barca manager Xavi said the number of Frankfurt fans in the ground had surprised him, and insisted the club would investigate.

“I was expecting 70,000 or 80,000 cules [Barca fans] here but it wasn’t like that,” he said. “It seemed like a final, with a divided crowd, and a lot of Germans. The club is checking what happened, but there has been a miscalculation.”

The loss means Barca look set to end the season without a trophy.

They are 12 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid and are not yet guaranteed a top-four finish. Barca are second in the table but fifth-placed Real Betis are only four points behind, albeit having played a game more.

