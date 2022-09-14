Arsenal's postponed Europa League Group A match against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for October 20.

The fixture was set to take place this week (September 15) but was called off "due to the severe limitations on police resources" as the UK continues to go through a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rearranged fixture means that the Gunners' Premier League clash with Manchester City, originally penned in for October 19th, will now take place at a later date.

"Our UEFA Europa League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven, postponed after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has been rescheduled for Thursday 20 October, kicking off at 6:00pm," the club wrote on their website.

"To accommodate the rescheduled PSV Eindhoven fixture, our Premier League home fixture against Manchester City, scheduled for Wednesday 19th October, has been postponed.

"We are working with the authorities to reschedule the Manchester City match and any tickets and/or hospitality packages purchased for this fixture will be valid for the rescheduled date."

Arsenal beat FC Zurich in their opening fixture 2-1, holding a minute's silence for the Queen at half time after he death was announced during the match.

Mikel Arteta's side were then due to face Everton three days later but the Premier League postponed all fixtures as a mark of respect.

The north Londoners will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Brentford on Sunday September 18.

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," said the Premier League.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK football policing unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.

"New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course."

