Europa League Group A result: Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal beat Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven thanks to Granit Xhaka's goal at Emirates Stadium

Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 20.10.2022
Arsenal
Completed
1
0
PSV
    Paul Hassall
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 20/10/2022 at 19:01 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Xhaka bags winner as Arsenal beat PSV to extend stellar start
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL TIME!
    Arsenal 1-0 PSV.
    90+1'
    PSV CHANGE
    Ledezma on.
    Xavi Simons
    Off
    Xavi Simons
    PSV
    PSV
    Richard Ledezma
    On
    Richard Ledezma
    PSV
    PSV
    90'
    WE HEAD INTO TIME ADDED
    Four minutes to go...
    89'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Odegaard booked.
    Martin Ødegaard
    Yellow card
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    89'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Tierney booked.
    Kieran Tierney
    Yellow card
    Kieran Tierney
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    88'
    86'
    84'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Nelson on.
    Bukayo Saka
    Off
    Bukayo Saka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Reiss Nelson
    On
    Reiss Nelson
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    82'
    ARSENAL CHANCE
    Saka drives in from the right but fires a low shot too close to Benitez with Martinelli screaming for a tap-in at the far post.
    80'
    ARSENAL CHANCE
    Martinelli stings the palms of Benitez with a rasping shot from the left side of the area.
    78'
    PSV CHANGE
    De Jong on.
    Joey Veerman
    Off
    Joey Veerman
    PSV
    PSV
    Luuk de Jong
    On
    Luuk de Jong
    PSV
    PSV
    76'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    White on.
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Off
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Ben White
    On
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    75'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Martinelli on.
    Gabriel Jesus
    Off
    Gabriel Jesus
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Gabriel Martinelli
    On
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    73'
    SAKA DOWN FOR ARSENAL
    Concern for Gunners fans - and England supporters - as Saka needs treatment. It doesn't look like a pulled muscle though.
    It's probably just a knock.
    72'
    ARSENAL CHANCE
    Saka goes on a stunning run where he takes on almost half the PSV team before lashing a shot too close to Benitez.
    71'
    Granit Xhaka
    Goal
    Granit Xhaka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 PSV
    Xhaka slams a half volley beyond the reach of Benitez after a lovely cross from the right by Tomiyasu.
    70'
    PSV ATTEMPT
    Madueke shows strength and skill to weave in from the right and rifle in a low shot that Turner smothers.
    68'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Odegaard on.
    Fábio Vieira
    Off
    Fábio Vieira
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Martin Ødegaard
    On
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    68'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Partey on.
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    Off
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Thomas Partey
    On
    Thomas Partey
    Arsenal
    Arsenal