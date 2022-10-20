Europa League Group A result: Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal beat Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven thanks to Granit Xhaka's goal at Emirates Stadium
Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 20.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME!
Arsenal 1-0 PSV.
90+1'
PSV CHANGE
Ledezma on.
Off
Xavi Simons
PSV
On
Richard Ledezma
PSV
90'
WE HEAD INTO TIME ADDED
Four minutes to go...
89'
YELLOW CARD!
Odegaard booked.
Yellow card
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
89'
YELLOW CARD!
Tierney booked.
Yellow card
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
88'
VIDEO: IS THIS THE MATCH-WINNING STRIKE?
86'
84'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Nelson on.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
On
Reiss Nelson
Arsenal
82'
ARSENAL CHANCE
Saka drives in from the right but fires a low shot too close to Benitez with Martinelli screaming for a tap-in at the far post.
80'
ARSENAL CHANCE
Martinelli stings the palms of Benitez with a rasping shot from the left side of the area.
78'
PSV CHANGE
De Jong on.
Off
Joey Veerman
PSV
On
Luuk de Jong
PSV
76'
ARSENAL CHANGE
White on.
Off
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
On
Ben White
Arsenal
75'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Martinelli on.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
On
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
73'
SAKA DOWN FOR ARSENAL
Concern for Gunners fans - and England supporters - as Saka needs treatment. It doesn't look like a pulled muscle though.
It's probably just a knock.
72'
ARSENAL CHANCE
Saka goes on a stunning run where he takes on almost half the PSV team before lashing a shot too close to Benitez.
71'
Goal
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 PSV
Xhaka slams a half volley beyond the reach of Benitez after a lovely cross from the right by Tomiyasu.
70'
PSV ATTEMPT
Madueke shows strength and skill to weave in from the right and rifle in a low shot that Turner smothers.
68'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Odegaard on.
Off
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
On
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
68'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Partey on.
Off
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal
On
Thomas Partey
Arsenal