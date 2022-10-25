Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-team exile is over after the Manchester United striker returned to training on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain was disciplined by manager Erik ten Hag after refusing to come on as a late substitute in last week’s Premier League win over Tottenham

Ronaldo also walked down the tunnel before the end of the game in an incident that overshadowed one of the best performances of the season from Ten Hag’s side.

The Dutch manager dropped Ronaldo from his squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea and made him train alone, but the 37-year-old has now returned ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sheriff.

Sky Sports News reports that there has been regular contact between Ten Hag and Ronaldo, but no “showdown talks” were held on Tuesday.

Ten Hag’s options have been further bolstered by the return to training of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek following their injuries.

Maguire has been out since last month after picking up a thigh injury while on international duty with England, while Van de Beek and Wan-Bissaka haven’t featured since August.

However, there are still concerns over the fitness of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

United lie second and in a strong position to qualify from their Europa League Group E, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad and six ahead of third-placed Sheriff with two games to go.

