Kieran Tierney said his team ‘had to show fight’ in their Europa League win over FC Zurich on Thursday.

The 1-0 victory ensured that the home side topped Group A to avoid a potentially difficult tie against a side dropping down from the Champions League for the next round.

Ad

The win came courtesy of a single goal, scored by Scottish left-back Tierney, who has had stiff competition from Oleksandr Zinchenko, and has been recovering from a serious knee injury.

Euro 2020 Clarke 'hopeful' of Tierney return for England clash 14/06/2021 AT 17:51

Nonetheless he continues to feature this season and was crucial to Mikel Arteta’s side taking all three points to progress.

The 25-year-old defender spoke to BT Sport after the game to explain it had been a hard fought win.

“We wanted to get the game done by 60, 70 minutes but we didn’t do that. They put pressure on us but we dealt with it well,” he said.

“We just had to show fight and hunger because Zurich came here with that. We knew it was going to be tough with the way we play.”

Speaking about the competition he faces this season, he explained: “I am just going to keep working hard, the manager knows I will give 100% from the start or the bench.”

Premier League Arsenal’s Tierney out for up to six weeks 07/04/2021 AT 13:43