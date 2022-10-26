On Thursday, October 27, Arsenal travel to PSV for their penultimate match in the group stages of the Europa League. The match kicks off at 5:45pm UK time at the Philips Stadion.

Mikel Arteta's men have a 100% record in this season's Europa League so far - registering four wins out of four - but were held to a draw by Southampton in the Premier League last weekend.

Arsenal just need to avoid defeat to win the group with one game to go, while second-placed PSV will be looking at what Bodo/Glimt - just three points behind them - can manage in their match against FC Zurich.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between PSV and Arsenal.

When is PSV v Arsenal?

Which TV channel is PSV v Arsenal on?

The game between PSV v Arsenal will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of PSV v Arsenal?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow PSV v Arsenal via live text updates?

Gunners to rotate with knockouts in sight?

Many onlookers thought that Arsenal showed tiredness during last weekend's draw with Southampton, with Arteta using a consistent starting XI for most of his games so far this term.

The Spaniard now faces a quandary ahead of the trip to the Netherlands though: pick a full-strength team that is likelier to win and secure the points needed to win the group, or rest some of his key men and hope they can do enough to get a result.

The ultimate approach might be a hybrid, with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard among those likely to be given some time off.

As such, there could be places in the side for Eddie Nketiah - who has already scored twice in the competition this season - and Fabio Vieira.

Fitness dilemmas for Van Nistelrooy

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has his own fitness puzzles to solve ahead of hosting the Gunners, as he targets the points needed to secure qualification to the knockouts.

Returning to his group in recent days have been England forward Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and ex-Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong, but none are right back up to match fitness as yet.

Still on the treatment table are Yorbe Vertessen, ex-Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli.

Whatever XI he puts out, Van Nistelrooy will hope for a better performance than the 4-2 loss at Groningen last weekend, which saw PSV fail to keep pace with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

His men also only took one shot on target all match in the first group game with Arsenal at the Emirates last week, and will hope to improve on that toothless showing in Eindhoven.

