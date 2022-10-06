Arsenal v FK Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Mikel Arteta's side get second win in Europa League
Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 06.10.2022
22:00
MATCH REPORT
Arsenal continue fine form with routine win over Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - ARSENAL 3-0 BODO/GLIMT
Bodo/Glimt gave an improved performance in the second half but, ultimately, Arsenal were far superior. They are now top of Europa League Group A with two wins from two.
90'
OFF THE LINE!
Arsenal get in a muddle at the back and Saltnes forces Turner into an improvised save from close range. The ball loops up into the air and almost drops into the net, but Holding hoofs it away.
89'
LATE CHANGES FOR BODO/GLIMT
... with Marius Lode, Sampsted and Espejord coming off for Marius Hoibraten, Morten Konradsen and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.
Off
Runar Espejord
FK Bodø/Glimt
On
Lars-Jørgen Salvesen
FK Bodø/Glimt
85'
Goal
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
GOAL!
It's absolutely superb from Jesus, who dances into the box and dribbles past several defenders. He tees up Vieira for an angled shot into the roof of the net, killing off the game once and for all.
82'
ARTETA MAKES FINAL CHANGE
... Nketiah coming off for Reiss Nelson, who makes his first appearance for Arsenal in over a year.
Off
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
On
Reiss Nelson
Arsenal
79'
BAD MISS!
Odegaard plays in Nketiah with a lovely through-ball, but he blazes high and wide.
77'
SET PIECE DEALT WITH
Odegaard gives away a free kick and Pellegrino whips in a curling delivery, but Turner rushes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air.
72'
DOUBLE SWITCH FOR VISITORS
Albert Gronbaek and Ola Solbakken come on for Vetlesen and Mvuka.
Off
Hugo Vetlesen
FK Bodø/Glimt
On
Albert Grønbæk
FK Bodø/Glimt
71'
OFFSIDE
Runar Espejord gets in behind to give Arsenal a scare. He sees a shot blocked before Saltnes fires over, but the flag is raised for an offisde against Espejord regardless.
69'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR HOSTS
Tierney comes off for Ben White, which could see Tomiyasu switch to left-back.
Off
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
On
Ben White
Arsenal
65'
ARSENAL PUSHING AND PROBING
It's Arsenal's turn to slow things down, Jesus, Saka and Odegaard prowling around the box. Bodo/Glimt defend in numbers, however, and manage to stay compact.
59'
START AS YOU MEAN TO GO ON
Jesus almost wins the ball from Brede Moe in the box, nicking it off his toe, but the Bodo/Glimt defender recovers.
57'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR ARSENAL
Martinelli, Xhaka and Marquinhos make way for Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
Off
Marquinhos
Arsenal
On
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
56'
GOOD SAVE!
Vetlesen is dispossessed by Gabriel Magalhaes on the edge of the area, but Bodo/Glimt win it back. Vetlesen has a shot blocked, Arsenal fail to clear and Amahl Pellegrino follows up with an improvised effort which is saved well by Turner.
53'
BODO/GLIMT GROWING IN STATURE
Ulrik Saltnes is the latest Bodo/Glimt player to get a shot away, but it rises high over the crossbar. Arsenal's intensity has dropped a little, it seems.
52'
YELLOW CARD
Alfons Sampsted catches Martinelli on the back of the ankle and goes into the book.
Yellow card
Alfons Sampsted
FK Bodø/Glimt
51'
MVUKA FIRES WIDE
Bodo/Glimt scamper forwards again and this time Mvuka has a crack, but it bounces wide of the far post.
50'
RARE CHANCE FOR VISITORS
Bodo/Glimt come forwards and Vetlesen has a pop from just outside the box, but it's straight at Turner.
47'
GOOD SAVE!
Martinelli tears up the left flank and squares for Xhaka, who forces Haikin into a desperate save. Marquinhos heads wide on the follow-up.