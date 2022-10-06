Arsenal v FK Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Mikel Arteta's side get second win in Europa League

Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 06.10.2022
Arsenal
Completed
3
0
FK Bodø/Glimt
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 06/10/2022 at 21:11 GMT
    22:00
    MATCH REPORT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - ARSENAL 3-0 BODO/GLIMT
    Bodo/Glimt gave an improved performance in the second half but, ultimately, Arsenal were far superior. They are now top of Europa League Group A with two wins from two.
    90'
    OFF THE LINE!
    Arsenal get in a muddle at the back and Saltnes forces Turner into an improvised save from close range. The ball loops up into the air and almost drops into the net, but Holding hoofs it away.
    89'
    LATE CHANGES FOR BODO/GLIMT
    ... with Marius Lode, Sampsted and Espejord coming off for Marius Hoibraten, Morten Konradsen and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.
    Runar Espejord
    Off
    Runar Espejord
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    Lars-Jørgen Salvesen
    On
    Lars-Jørgen Salvesen
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    85'
    Fábio Vieira
    Goal
    Fábio Vieira
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    GOAL!
    It's absolutely superb from Jesus, who dances into the box and dribbles past several defenders. He tees up Vieira for an angled shot into the roof of the net, killing off the game once and for all.
    82'
    ARTETA MAKES FINAL CHANGE
    ... Nketiah coming off for Reiss Nelson, who makes his first appearance for Arsenal in over a year.
    Eddie Nketiah
    Off
    Eddie Nketiah
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Reiss Nelson
    On
    Reiss Nelson
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    79'
    BAD MISS!
    Odegaard plays in Nketiah with a lovely through-ball, but he blazes high and wide.
    77'
    SET PIECE DEALT WITH
    Odegaard gives away a free kick and Pellegrino whips in a curling delivery, but Turner rushes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air.
    72'
    DOUBLE SWITCH FOR VISITORS
    Albert Gronbaek and Ola Solbakken come on for Vetlesen and Mvuka.
    Hugo Vetlesen
    Off
    Hugo Vetlesen
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    Albert Grønbæk
    On
    Albert Grønbæk
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    71'
    OFFSIDE
    Runar Espejord gets in behind to give Arsenal a scare. He sees a shot blocked before Saltnes fires over, but the flag is raised for an offisde against Espejord regardless.
    69'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR HOSTS
    Tierney comes off for Ben White, which could see Tomiyasu switch to left-back.
    Kieran Tierney
    Off
    Kieran Tierney
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Ben White
    On
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    65'
    ARSENAL PUSHING AND PROBING
    It's Arsenal's turn to slow things down, Jesus, Saka and Odegaard prowling around the box. Bodo/Glimt defend in numbers, however, and manage to stay compact.
    59'
    START AS YOU MEAN TO GO ON
    Jesus almost wins the ball from Brede Moe in the box, nicking it off his toe, but the Bodo/Glimt defender recovers.
    57'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR ARSENAL
    Martinelli, Xhaka and Marquinhos make way for Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
    Marquinhos
    Off
    Marquinhos
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Bukayo Saka
    On
    Bukayo Saka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    56'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Vetlesen is dispossessed by Gabriel Magalhaes on the edge of the area, but Bodo/Glimt win it back. Vetlesen has a shot blocked, Arsenal fail to clear and Amahl Pellegrino follows up with an improvised effort which is saved well by Turner.
    53'
    BODO/GLIMT GROWING IN STATURE
    Ulrik Saltnes is the latest Bodo/Glimt player to get a shot away, but it rises high over the crossbar. Arsenal's intensity has dropped a little, it seems.
    52'
    YELLOW CARD
    Alfons Sampsted catches Martinelli on the back of the ankle and goes into the book.
    Alfons Sampsted
    Yellow card
    Alfons Sampsted
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    51'
    MVUKA FIRES WIDE
    Bodo/Glimt scamper forwards again and this time Mvuka has a crack, but it bounces wide of the far post.
    50'
    RARE CHANCE FOR VISITORS
    Bodo/Glimt come forwards and Vetlesen has a pop from just outside the box, but it's straight at Turner.
    47'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Martinelli tears up the left flank and squares for Xhaka, who forces Haikin into a desperate save. Marquinhos heads wide on the follow-up.