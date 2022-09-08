Europa League - FC Zurich v Arsenal LIVE: build-up as Mikel Arteta's side kick off European campaign

Europa League / Group Stage
Kybunpark / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/fc-zurich/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zürich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 08/09/2022 at 15:43 GMT
16:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of Arsenal's Europa League Group A clash at FC Zurich.
Mikel Arteta's side suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday - a 3-1 reverse to Manchester United in the Premier League - and the Gunners will be hoping to bounce back and make a statement as their quest for Europa League glory begins.
We'll have the team news shortly. Kick-off is just an hour away.