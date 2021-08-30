The Irish Football Association has announced that the country’s men’s and women’s international teams will receive the same match fees.

The deal was agreed between the FAI, international players’ advisor Ciaran Medlar, and team captains Katie MacCabe and Seamus Coleman.

The agreement will take immediate effect, meaning parity will begin for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers for both teams.

The men’s team have reduced their fees by the same amount matched by the FAI to increase the women’s fees, and future fees for tournaments are set to be level.

Ireland women’s team captain Katie McCabe said: “This is a great day for Irish football. We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities. I am very proud as Ireland captain of the work that has been put in to get us to this point, not just by the current team but by so many Irish players in the past.

"They are the real heroes in this story, they took a stand and they passed on the baton to the current generation. Seamus Coleman and his team-mates in the Senior Men’s squad also deserve credit for being brave enough to support us in such a progressive way on this issue. It is really appreciated.

“I also want to thank Jonathan Hill and Ciaran Medlar for their roles in this agreement. The relationship between the FAI and the Senior Women’s team is stronger than I have ever known it and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Irish football better for everyone who plays our game, regardless of their identity or background.”

Seamus Coleman added: “On behalf of the Senior Men’s squad, I welcome this news today. We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together.

"This deal is the right one for everyone who plays international football for Ireland, no matter which team they represent. We have been working towards this agreement for some time now with Katie, Jonathan and Ciaran and I hope this acts as an inspiration to many other nations to follow suit.”

