Premier League and Championship clubs will be allowed to trial safe standing at stadiums this season from January 1.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday which would end the ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.

Clubs must apply to be part of the 'early adopter' programme by October 6 to be able to operate a licensed standing area from New Year's Day until the end of the season, subject to approval.

Football 'Thank you' - Watch the moment Koeman walks out of press conference 2 HOURS AGO

To be approved clubs must meet a range of criteria. These include:

Having the required infrastructure in both home and away areas of their stadium

Allowing fans to sit or stand in the standing areas with the seats not locked in the 'up' or 'down' position

Ensuring the areas do not impact on the view for other fans, including those with disabilities

Providing a code of conduct for standing fans and consulting with the relevant Safety Advisory Group

The introduction of the licensed standing areas follows a commitment by the government in its 2019 general election manifesto and has cross-party support.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: "We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety.

"With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season."

Football 'I ask you to keep supporting our team' - Laporta pleads for patience at Barcelona 2 HOURS AGO