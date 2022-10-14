UEFA has confirmed that it has received the final bids from nations wanting to host the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 tournament.

The football associations of France, Poland, Switzerland, and a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden each submitted a dossier ahead of the October 12 deadline.

The host(s) will be appointed in January 2023 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

England are the reigning European champions after winning as hosts in the summer as part of the delayed 2021 event.

Sweden, part of a joint bid with neighbouring nations, were silver medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But they hosted the tournament as recently as 2013, while Denmark, Finland and Norway have also hosted the event.

France, Poland and Switzerland have never before hosted the tournament, the latter only appearing as competitors for the first time in the 2017 edition.

