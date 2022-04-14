Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died from injuries sustained in a car crash. He was 55.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was driving a car when it was struck by a bus on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

Ad

He played for Colombia 84 times and scored 17 goals, representing his nation at three World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Champions League 'Simeone can play the way he wants' – Guardiola claims he did not criticise Atletico 20 MINUTES AGO

Rincon scored one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history at Italia 90, finishing a flowing counter-attack against West Germany to snatch a 1-1 draw in the last minute and send Colombia through to the knockout stage – just 60 seconds after Pierre Littbarski had fired the Germans ahead.

He played with distinction for Napoli and Real in Europe, and also led Corinthians to victory in the inaugural FIFA Club World Championship (now the Club World Cup) in 2000.

A statement released by the Colombian FA said: "The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time.

"This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration."

Champions League Guardiola: Man City ‘forgot to play’ in fiery clash with Atletico AN HOUR AGO