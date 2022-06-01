International friendlies
Wembley / 01.06.2022
Italy vs Argentina live commentary of Finalissima - latest score as Lautaro Martinez gives South American lead
45'+1
GOAL! ITALY 0-2 ARGENTINA (ANGEL DI MARIA)
A beautiful goal from Di Maria doubles Argentina's advantage!
45'
TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME TO PLAY
120 seconds left of the first half.
41'
MESSI WILL CONTINUE
The volume rises in Wembley once more as Messi gets back to his feet. It hurt for sure but he should be fit to continue. Bonucci apologises.
39'
MESSI IS DOWN
Bonucci catches Messi with his left elbow and that's a painful one for the PSG star. The Juventus defender is booked and Messi remains down.
Yellow card
Leonardo Bonucci
Italy
38'
CLOSE
Emerson is afforded space on the right flank to deliver a cross to the back post but it just evades the head of Belotti.
36'
ARGENTINA DEFEND FIRMLY
A lull in the game. Italy are in possession but are finding it difficult to breach this Argentina defence that has been so solid under Scaloni. Can they extend their unbeaten run to 32 games and, more crucially, earn another trophy?
WATCH: ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD
Here we go...
SCOTLAND TRAIL UKRAINE
30'
WEMBLEY IS LOUD
The Argentina fans, who have travelled to England in their thousands and are outnumbering the Italians, are in great voice now.
29'
GREAT RESPONSE!
Barella with a snapshot from distance, forcing Martinez into a good save at full-stretch. That's the response Mancini will have demanded from his Italy side!
28'
GOAL! ITALY 0-1 ARGENTINA (LAUTARO MARTINEZ)
Magic from Messi! The No.10 spins Di Lorenzo as he drives to the by-line and picks out Martinez who slots home his 20th international goal to give Argentina the lead.
Italy are unhappy - they feel there was a foul in the build-up - but the goal will stand after a VAR check.
28'
SAVE
Really quick feet from Messi as he controls and gets his shot away but it's swallowed up by Donnarumma.
27'
DANGER
What a delivery from Messi! It's into a dangerous area, there's nothing decisive about the defending but Barella does well to win the free-kick and take the pressure off Italy.
26'
ARGENTINA CORNER
Messi picks up a pocket of space, the defenders retreat and he doesn't need a second invitation to shoot. His effort is deflected behind for a corner by Bonucci.
24'
BLOCK
Raspadori, like Messi before him, can't get enough height on his free-kick effort as the wall makes the block.
23'
YELLOW CARD
Otamendi leaves the referee no choice but to brandish the yellow card as he crashes into Emerson to put an end to a promising run.
Italy have a free-kick 25 yards out.
21'
SMART FREE-KICK
One off the training ground as Italy narrow the angle from the free-kick, it's swung in and Belotti climbs highest to meet it but fails to generate enough power in his header to really test Martinez in the Argentina goal.
20'
IMPORTANT DEFENDING
Argentina are looking for the offside flag as Bernardeschi is picked out by Bonucci's raking ball. But he's onside and play is allowed to continue. The cross is delivered and Argentina is bailed out by Romero who scrambles it behind for a corner.
19'
CLEVER READING OF THE GAME
Argentina find themselves in a spot of bother as Barella turns away into space down the middle. But Romero reads the situation perfectly to retrieve the ball.
17'
NOT QUITE
Tagliafico makes the overlapping run down the left flank and Messi tries to thread the eye of a needle to find his run. Bernardeschi is alert to the danger and makes the interception.