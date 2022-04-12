Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the Premier League and TV companies for harming Liverpool’s quadruple chances with their upcoming fixture schedule.

Liverpool are bidding to become the first English team to win four major trophies in a season and have already lifted the Carabao Cup.

They take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Wednesday and face Premier League title rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Liverpool then take on Manchester United and Everton in the league before an early kick-off against Newcastle on Saturday, April 30, which will fall between the dates for the first and second legs of the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool manager Klopp says the scheduling makes the quadruple “unbelievably difficult”.

“We are part of four competitions, and thankfully we are good enough this year not to go out early, but the fixture list we have now, let’s get through it,” Klopp said.

“The only game I am concerned about is Benfica. Because of the success we had so far we play Saturday against City, but it could have been Aston Villa [in the Premier League]. Then we play United, then we play Everton. Then, if we get through tomorrow, we have a semi-final and BT and the Premier League thought we should have Newcastle away at 12.30.

“The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment – Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them – they couldn’t care less, the TV stations. It’s just not OK.

“If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster who would put the one team in the semi-finals – it might be two or three English teams – on at 12.30. It’s like: ‘Throw them a little stick between the legs!’ What? What are you doing? Why would you do that? That’s why it’s so difficult, that’s why it never happens, because nobody cares.

“It’s unbelievably difficult. We are still in three competitions and we play City; you saw how difficult that was. How could I sit here now and think about other cups? We play Benfica tomorrow and how can I sit here thinking about winning the Champions League? I don’t.

“We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long in the competition as somehow possible and then be there in the final, hopefully, or in the league to make the last decisive step.”

‘We have to be as close to perfection as possible to win title’ - Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says the schedule is “crazy” but added: “At this level we need to be prepared for that and we are.

“We have a great fitness staff and we are training every day for that. We have the targets, which is achieving all the finals, playing all the games – as many games as it’s possible for us in the season – so we want to win everything. We are ready for that.

“Of course it is not easy, of course we sometimes feel tired, but you need to put in your mind that you have enough energy to deal with every challenge. We want to be in every match. If you play those matches you feel tired and you think: ‘It’s a crazy schedule.’ But we are focused on our goals and now that is Benfica.”

They remain a point behind the league leaders with seven games of the season left to play.

Klopp says he expects Benfica to go “full throttle” at Anfield as they look to turn the tie around.

“I would try to put us under pressure, score early, and if not try to score a bit later. That’s what we expect. Benfica respected us before, but during the game I am pretty sure they felt that they were close here and there. But now, bad news for Benfica, it’s Anfield. They don’t only play against us, they play against the whole crowd.”

