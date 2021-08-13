Jürgen Klopp revealed he is “never surprised” at the financial muscle of Liverpool’s rivals, arguing that his club have to operate a different way.

Despite the financial impact of the pandemic on the sport’s economy, Chelsea and Manchester City have both spent close to £100 million each on Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish respectively.

On the continent, Lionel Messi will be earning a reported £54.2 million a year at new club Paris Saint-Germain, who have also added Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and former Liverpool man Gini Wijnaldum to their books.

Manchester United finally got their man in Jadon Sancho, the Englishman arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £76.5m, whilst Real Madrid centre-back Raphaël Varane is expected to join imminently.

The arrival of centre-back Ibrahima Konate remains the only arrival at Anfield this summer, the Frenchman having joined from RB Leipzig for a reported £36 million fee in May.

Speaking ahead of his side’s opening day trip to newly promoted Norwich tomorrow, Klopp said: “I’m never surprised about the financial power of City, Chelsea or United.

I've been in the country long enough to know they always find a solution to do these things. For us, it's our way. We keep the team together, that's important as well. I know it's not as exciting as signing new players. It's always been the same since I joined. We can spend, we're allowed to spend the money we earn - that's what we always did.

“This year we spent before we earned money with Ibrahim Konate, because after last year it became clear that we couldn't take any risks in this position at all. That's our situation."

Despite the relative lack of spending, the club have announced a string of long-term contracts for key players this summer.

Earlier today Virgil van Dijk, finally back from injury, put pen to paper on an extension that will see him remain at the club till 2025.

In doing so the Dutch centre-back follows Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson in signing new contracts in recent weeks.

Following up on questions of financial power, Klopp said: “People think that if you don't sign, you don't work - that's not the case.

“We are constantly thinking short term and long term - what can we do? How will the team look this year and next?

I know it's not as exciting, but if you're a real Liverpool fan you're excited about the news the club delivered in the last few weeks - Allison's new contract, same with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Virgil Van Dijk. Others will follow, so that's great. It's not as spectacular but it's great news - if other teams wanted to sign these players they'd have to pay a lot of money and we have them already.

“We have a good squad together and are in a better situation than we were last year. Let's try to build on that and see where we end up."

Newest signee van Dijk missed much of last season after sustaining an ACL injury against Everton but returned to first team action against Hertha Berlin in a pre-season fixture last month.

“It’s great news,” Klopp said of the Dutchman’s new deal.

“The good thing is that we know him already. We've used him already quite successfully and we are really happy that he's happy here.

“Imagine if we had to buy this boy now. Thank god we only had to give him a new contract!”

Looking ahead to the trip to Carrow Road, the Liverpool boss was full of praise for Billy Gilmour.

On loan from Chelsea for the upcoming season, the 20-year-old Scot dazzled against Liverpool in an FA Cup tie last year, winning man of the match in a 2-0 victory for the Blues.

“Billy Gilmour is one of Scotland's biggest talents over the last 50 years, bringing him in on loan,” Klopp said.

