Manchester City are reportedly willing to emphatically break the British transfer record to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, if the north London club are open to a deal.

The Premier League champions would be prepared to spend a round €150m - or roughly £127m - to land the England captain, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano

So far, it is understood that Spurs have rejected a £100m bid for Kane, but City are ready to go big, should chairman Daniel Levy change his mind and feel tempted to take the cash. Romano says no official bid has been made yet, but the title winners are willing to bide their time with the transfer window closing in a little under three weeks.

The new development raises the tension ahead of the start of the new season, which has coincidentally thrown up a fixture between the two clubs on Sunday.

Not willing to stand still as their rivals improve their own squads, Pep Guardiola has already openly talked about his desire to bring in Kane, particularly now that their former talisman, Sergio Aguero, has left to join Barcelona.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker – no doubts about that,” said the City boss ahead of last weekend’s Community Shield.

“Of course we are interested – but he is a Tottenham player and, if they don’t want to negotiate, there is nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try.”

City have already spent a British record £100m to bring in Kane’s England team-mate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, a significantly easier deal given the midfielder had a release clause to activate.

Kane is yet to return to training, but it is understood he will be back on the grass tomorrow, with Sky Sports reporting he will be able to rejoin his team-mates on the completion of a negative PCR test, having been isolating following his holiday abroad at a team base that he is keen to leave for a new challenge.

While it has been reported that he returned from that break late to make a point about forcing through a transfer, Kane tweeted at the weekend that was not the case and it had always been planned to return to the UK last weekend.

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."

