Liverpool "should get the points" if Monday's match at Old Trafford against Manchester United is postponed by planned protests by United fans.

Last season, the exact same fixture was postponed after fans had protested the Glazer family at Old Trafford, who at the time were looking to join the European Super League. Liverpool won the rescheduled fixture 4-2.

Old Trafford is expected to see United fans hold demonstrations against the Glazer ownership of Manchester United on Monday after a poor start to the season.

The Glazer family, which includes the co-chairmen of the club, brothers Avram and Joel Glazer, are seen by fans as owners who are sitting back and willingly watching the club decline.

United, who are now bottom of the Premier League table after losing to Brighton and Brentford this season, will hope that they can turn their fortunes around against Liverpool, but Klopp says if the match is postponed, his side should get the points.

“I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we should get the points. We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

“I don’t think it will and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it. People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it.”

Currently, Greater Manchester Police have no plans to provide extra security measures for the match.

A United supporters' group 'The 1958', who describe themselves as an “underground group of reds intent on upholding the values of Manchester United, its culture and traditions” have led the plans to protest on Monday, with demonstrations looking to start at 7pm, one hour before kick-off.

“We have our voices and we will not be silenced by attempts from our owners and the club to quash the feelings and passion of the common fan,” reads a statement from The 1958.

“They are in the wrong, they are ruining the history, traditions and culture of our great club and the 58 will not standby and watch our club rot away any longer.

“The 1958 will always consider what’s in the best interest of our fanbase and club. Nothing else matters other than restoring right and proper ownership. To focus purely on football success and upholding the standards and traditions of our great club. We will never conform to the Glazers nor have our backsides tickled by them.

“Unite with us and stand with us on Monday to demonstrate this is not acceptable any longer. We expect massive numbers to turnout.”

