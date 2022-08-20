Tottenham’s Harry Kane says he has “hopefully many more years to go” after he made yet more history in the Premier League with his winner in the 1-0 triumph over Wolves on Saturday.

Kane’s second-half header at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was enough to extend Antonio Conte side’s unbeaten start to the season, sending Spurs top of the table for a few hours at the very least.

It was his 185th goal in the Premier League and 250th for Tottenham and means he has now scored more goals for a single club than anyone in Premier League history.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Kane said: “It's been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring.

"The most important thing is winning games. Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don't play at your best."

Wolves were the better side in the first half as Spurs looked lacklustre and fatigued, and while Kane paid tribute to the visitors, he feels Tottenham ultimately deserved their goal.

“Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult,” he said.

“In the second half we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better.

“We deserved the goal. We didn’t create too many chances after that but neither did they."

Conte paid tribute to Kane on his achievement but added: "I know very well that Harry would exchange this achievement with a trophy. He’s working for this, we are working for this, to try to improve the team, to try to bring the club to another level.

“We are talking about a world-class striker but what makes me happy, not only with the ball, we have in our team a top scorer, a top player, we have a player that is totally involved with the other team-mates. He works a lot for the team. For this reason, I’m so pleased to be his coach."

When quizzed by BT Sport about his team's overall performance, Conte responded: "The performance… at the end was good because you have to consider everything.

"First of all, the importance of the opponent because in the last week they have signed three important players like [Matheus] Nunes. If you see their starting XI today, I think you have to be a bit scared because in my opinion with [Joao] Moutinho, [Ruben] Neves and Nunes, [they] have one of the best midfield for this league.

"And also the two players in front, [Goncalo] Guedes and [Daniel] Podence, yeah I think it’s a really good team.

"In the first half I think we struggled a bit. We are talking about players with very good quality. Fast. But in the second half I think we deserved to win, we created many chances to score.

"In the end it was good and don’t forget last season, the three teams we have played this season, we lost. Now we’ve got seven points. I think it’s a good sign.

"The team is continuing to improve. It’s important for the fans to understand that sometimes you can struggle and that you have to push us from the start to the end."

