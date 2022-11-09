Carabao Cup third round result: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Graham Potter’s Chelsea thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez
League Cup / Matchday 1
Etihad Stadium / 09.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME!
Man City 2-0 Chelsea.
City move into round four of the League Cup.
90+1'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED
City are almost there.
90'
CHELSEA GOAL RULED OUT!
Gomez is fortunate not to put through his own net when his attempted clearance hits the post and bounces out. Sterling has a chance to score against his old club but can't find the finish before the ball ends up in the City net via a deflection.
Chelsea's joy is short-lived though as the flag is up!
89'
YELLOW CARDS
Grealish and Azpilicueta both pick up cautions for a bit of handbags.
88'
CHELSEA CHANCE
City fail to clear a corner and Mount pounces on Gallagher's miss-hit shot to flash inches wide of Ortega's right-hand post.
87'
Image credit: Getty Images
85'
CHELSEA PRESSURE
It's not happening for the visitors. Both Havertz and Pulisic attack a right-wing cross but neither can get on the end of it.
83'
CHELSEA CHANCE
Havertz darts into space on the left side of the area but his low ball across the six-yard box isn't quite read by Sterling and City survive.
80'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Ake on.
78'
CHELSEA CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR A WAY BACK
The visitors have thrown on a plethora of changes and still have belief, but time is very much running out.
76'
75'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Havertz on.
72'
70'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Azpilicueta on.
69'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Gallagher on.
69'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Mount on.
68'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Sterling on for a decent reception.
66'
VIDEO: ALVAREZ DOUBLES THE HOME TEAM'S ADVANTAGE
65'
VIDEO: MAGICAL MAHREZ