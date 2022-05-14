Bayern Munich's Director of Sport, Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski has asked to leave the club.

He also confirmed that Lewandowski has said he will not extend his current deal, which ends in 2023.

Ad

"He said that he would like to try something new," said Salihamidzic. "But our position has not changed. 'Lewa' has a contract until June 30, 2023. That is a fact."

Liga 'Hazard stays' - Real boss Ancelotti confirms Belgian will remain at Bernabeu 2 HOURS AGO

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, with Barcelona among the rumoured suitors.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said he is 'not concerned' by a players age as he addressed rumours linking Lewandowski with a move to the club.

The 33-year-old Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as manager Xavi looks to rebuild a club that has endured a trophyless season and the loss of Lionel Messi.

Yet while Xavi refused to give credence to the links, he admitted that age was not a problem in the transfer market.

Xavi: ‘Barca have to fight for titles, but it all depends on the financial situation’

“When it comes to signing, age doesn't concern me… we signed Dani Alves when he was 38!”

“Players take care of themselves, they're more professional. (Dani) Alves, (Zlatan) Ibrahimović, (Luka) Modrić, Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (LIonel) Messi are examples”.

Barca had been linked with a move for Erling Braut Haaland earlier in the year but with his move to Manchester City they have been forced to look elsewhere for a striker, with Lewandowski still among the very best in Europe.

And Barcelona's transfer activity does not end there, with Frenkie de Jong also subject to a flurry of rumours linking him with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are understood to be among those interested in the player, with De Jong's former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, taking over at Old Trafford.

But while it's no secret De Jong has struggled to settle at Barcelona and Xavi insists he remains a key player at the club.

But with the Catalan Giants struggling to balance their books this season, even Xavi had to acknowledge that big offers could play a part in their decision-making this summer.

“I have said many times that Frenkie is very important. He’s key player," added Xavi.

“…then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided. I'm not talking about Frenkie, in general”

Champions League 'No team fights like Real, historic night will be remembered for years' - Inside Europe 05/05/2022 AT 12:34