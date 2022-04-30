Liga / Matchday 34
Bernabéu / 30.04.2022
REAL MADRID V ESPANYOL: THE BERNABEU WELCOMES ESPANYOL WITH LOS BLANCOS NEEDING JUST A POINT TO CLAIM THEIR 35TH LALIGA TITLE
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS
Real can start their party. They have won their 35th title with ease.
90'
VINICIUS IS LOOKING LIVELY!
88'
MADRID ARE CRUISING
Ancelotti's side are tapping the ball around with confidence, trying to slow down the game and run down the clock. The second half has been a breeze for them.
85'
ESPANYOL STRIKE
Mérida's left footed shot from outside the box is close, but flies just wide of Courtois' post.
80'
Goal
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 ESPANYOL
Rodrygo crosses to Benzema who finds a pocket of space in the box and strikes a delightful shot into the bottom corner.
78'
ESPANYOL CORNER
The ball is cleared over the heads of all the Espanyol players, for Real Madrid to break .
VAR RULES IT OUT
VAR rules out the goal, with Rodrygo having been in Diego Lopes' line of site while in an offside position.
71'
Goal
Isco
Real Madrid
GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 ESPANYOL
Benzema cuts a ball back to Isco on the edge of the area, who strokes a ball into the back of the net. Could that be his last goal in Madrid colours?
70'
JUST WIDE
A brilliant one-two from Isco and Vazquez sees the full back one-on-one with the keeper, but he pokes his effort just wide.
65'
ESPANYOL CLOSE
Brillant build up play sees Espanyol make their way into Madrid's six yard box, but Courtois rushes out to claim the loose ball.
62'
VIDAL EFFORT
Vidal finds space on the right wing and strikes a ball directly down the throat of Courtois, who palms the ball away.
60'
MODRIC IS TAKEN OFF
One eye on Wednesday?
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
On
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
59'
BENZEMA COMING ON
Real's talisman is stripped and ready to join the party. Kroos and Isco are also coming on.
Off
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
On
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
58'
ESPANYOL COMPLAINTS
The Catalan club are complaining that they should have had a penalty at the other end before Madrid's third. But VAR and the referee beg to differ.
55'
Goal
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
REAL MADRID 3- 0 ESPANYOL
Camavinga breaks forward and releases Asensio who finishes with aplomb. He whips the ball over Diego Lopes into the net.
51'
ASENSIO LETS FLY
Asensio is fed by Camavinga and the Spaniard takes a shot from outside the box, but his effort is pulled wide. He is chasing his tenth goal of the season.
48'
ESPANYOL CORNER
Vilhena's delivery is easily defended by the Madrid defence. Goal kick for the Madristas.
47'
DE TOMAS CHANCE
The striker shoots from a free-kick thirty yards from goal, and it has Courtois scrambling but ultimately goes wide.
47'
CASEMIRO IN THE BOOK
The Brazilian goes lunging in on De Tomas.
Yellow card
Casemiro
Real Madrid
46'
MADRID KICK US OFF
Madrid kick us back off, just 45 minutes from the title.