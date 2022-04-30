Liga / Matchday 34
Bernabéu / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    REAL MADRID V ESPANYOL: THE BERNABEU WELCOMES ESPANYOL WITH LOS BLANCOS NEEDING JUST A POINT TO CLAIM THEIR 35TH LALIGA TITLE

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 30/04/2022 at 16:12 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    Live comment icon
    MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS
    Real can start their party. They have won their 35th title with ease.
    90'
    VINICIUS IS LOOKING LIVELY!

    Image credit: Getty Images

    88'
    MADRID ARE CRUISING
    Ancelotti's side are tapping the ball around with confidence, trying to slow down the game and run down the clock. The second half has been a breeze for them.
    85'
    ESPANYOL STRIKE
    Mérida's left footed shot from outside the box is close, but flies just wide of Courtois' post.
    80'
    Live comment icon
    Karim Benzema
    Goal
    Karim Benzema
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 ESPANYOL
    Rodrygo crosses to Benzema who finds a pocket of space in the box and strikes a delightful shot into the bottom corner.
    78'
    ESPANYOL CORNER
    The ball is cleared over the heads of all the Espanyol players, for Real Madrid to break .
    Live comment icon
    VAR RULES IT OUT
    VAR rules out the goal, with Rodrygo having been in Diego Lopes' line of site while in an offside position.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    Isco
    Goal
    Isco
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 ESPANYOL
    Benzema cuts a ball back to Isco on the edge of the area, who strokes a ball into the back of the net. Could that be his last goal in Madrid colours?
    70'
    JUST WIDE
    A brilliant one-two from Isco and Vazquez sees the full back one-on-one with the keeper, but he pokes his effort just wide.
    65'
    ESPANYOL CLOSE
    Brillant build up play sees Espanyol make their way into Madrid's six yard box, but Courtois rushes out to claim the loose ball.
    62'
    VIDAL EFFORT
    Vidal finds space on the right wing and strikes a ball directly down the throat of Courtois, who palms the ball away.
    60'
    MODRIC IS TAKEN OFF
    One eye on Wednesday?
    Luka Modric
    Off
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Corners4
    Toni Kroos
    On
    Toni Kroos
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    59'
    BENZEMA COMING ON
    Real's talisman is stripped and ready to join the party. Kroos and Isco are also coming on.
    Mariano Díaz
    Off
    Mariano Díaz
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide2
    Karim Benzema
    On
    Karim Benzema
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    58'
    ESPANYOL COMPLAINTS
    The Catalan club are complaining that they should have had a penalty at the other end before Madrid's third. But VAR and the referee beg to differ.
    55'
    Marco Asensio
    Goal
    Marco Asensio
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Wide1
    REAL MADRID 3- 0 ESPANYOL
    Camavinga breaks forward and releases Asensio who finishes with aplomb. He whips the ball over Diego Lopes into the net.
    51'
    ASENSIO LETS FLY
    Asensio is fed by Camavinga and the Spaniard takes a shot from outside the box, but his effort is pulled wide. He is chasing his tenth goal of the season.
    48'
    ESPANYOL CORNER
    Vilhena's delivery is easily defended by the Madrid defence. Goal kick for the Madristas.
    47'
    DE TOMAS CHANCE
    The striker shoots from a free-kick thirty yards from goal, and it has Courtois scrambling but ultimately goes wide.
    47'
    CASEMIRO IN THE BOOK
    The Brazilian goes lunging in on De Tomas.
    Casemiro
    Yellow card
    Casemiro
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    46'
    Live comment icon
    MADRID KICK US OFF
    Madrid kick us back off, just 45 minutes from the title.