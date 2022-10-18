Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano LIVE - Updates from Wanda Metropolitano as Atleti look to leapfrog Barcelona with win
La Liga / Matchday 10
Cívitas Metropolitano / 18.10.2022
19:25
WRONG GAME?
19:20
THE RETURN OF THE KING
19:15
19:10
RAYO TEAM ANALYSIS
Andoni Iraola's 4-2-3-1 consists of former Atleti striker Radamel Falcao up top, and he'll be supported by Isi Palazon and Alvaro Garcia on either flank. Jose Pozo sits behind the Colombian veteran as the number 10, and Pathe Ciss and Oscar Valentin will be the destroyers, winning the ball back and looking to set up counter-attacking opportunities. Stole Dimitrievski is in goal, with Ivan Balliu and Fran Garcia the wide defenders. Abdul Mumin partners Catena in the heart of defence, and the latter's physical battle with Alvaro Morata will be a hugely enticing spectacle.
19:05
ATLETI TEAM ANALYSIS
Let's dissect Diego Simeone's side, shall we?
It's 4-4-2 again as Ivo Grbic gets the nod in net, shielded by Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic. Nahuel Molina and Reinildo are the full-backs, with Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar the wide midfielders. Geoffrey Kondogbia and Axel Witsel are the two workhorses in midfield, breaking up play and recycling quickly, looking to feed the front two of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.
19:02
RAYO TEAM NEWS
Here are the visitors...
19:00
ATLETI TEAM NEWS
Here's how the hosts line up...
19:00
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Atletico Madrid's La Liga encounter with Rayo Vallecano. Stay tuned for all the updates, with kick off at 20:00 BST.