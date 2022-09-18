Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid LIVE – Rodrygo fires the visitors in front
Liga / Matchday 6
Cívitas Metropolitano / 18.09.2022
22:05
THAT'S ALL FROM ME!
Right, what a game! If you missed any of it, catch up on our full report here. Enjoy the rest of your evening and thanks for joining me!
Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start
21:58
REAL'S FORM
So Real go back to the top of La Liga, over-taking Barcelona, with that win. They've won six out of six in the leagues, despite not keeping a clean sheet as of yet! For Atleti, that is a second defeat of the season
21:57
A STROKE OF LUCK
It didn't make much difference in the end, but here's the Hermoso goal. I'm not sure he knew much about it!
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 1-2 REAL MADRID
Los Blancos have done it! That got a bit tougher than perhaps it should have been, but Real have now won nine out of nine. They're the only team in Europe's top divisions to have done it.
90+1'
ADDED TIME
We're well into four minutes of added time
90'
RED CARD!
Hermoso goes from hero to villain! He picks up another yellow card for an off the ball shove on Ceballos. So naive!
Red card
Mario Hermoso
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards2
Fouls1
89'
IT'S BOILING OVER
Carvajal gets booked for a poor foul, Hermoso reacts and gets a yellow himself, and then we end up with 10 or 15 man scrum
Yellow card
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
88'
ATLETI PUSHING
There's not long left. Can the hosts find an equaliser? They're seeing plenty of the ball as Real are sitting deep
86'
TWO REAL SUBS
A couple more changes for the visitors - Dani Ceballos replaces Toni Kroos, while Rodrygo makes way for Asensio
Off
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
83'
Goal
Mario Hermoso
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! ATLETICO 1-2 REAL MADRID
Well, that's come from absolutely nowhere! A corner into the box causes problems once more, and it just hits Hermoso on the shoulder and goes in. Courtois came for the ball and got nowhere near it again. They're back in it!
82'
AND REAL MAKING A SWITCH TOO
Modric is replaced by C=Eduardo Camavinga
81'
ATLETI SUB
The hosts make their final chance as Saul replaces Kondogbia
Off
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
Wide2
Corners1
On
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
78'
REAL LOOKING SO COMFORTABLE
Whatever Atleti do, it's not hurting Real, who are defensively so well drilled
75'
REAL SUB
Ferland Mendy is replaced by Rudiger
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks3
On
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
74'
VALVERDE CLATTERS OVER
25-yards out, and about the same distance over the bar
74'
GRIEZMANN STILL ON
I have to say, I'm surprised Griezmann hasn't been given the hook yet. It's not that he's playing badly, I just don't see the point in him still being on the field given the situation around how many minutes he plays. Atleti are highly unlikely to get back into this, so they may as well keep some time in the bank!
73'
DOUBLE ATLETI SUB
Carrasco comes off, with Mario Hermoso on, while Angel Correa replaces Koke
Off
Koke
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
71'
REAL DEFENDING WELL
Atleti have had so much of the ball, but they've barely done anything with it. Real are keeping them at an arm's length expertly
68'
KOKE LUCKY?
Should this have been more than a yellow card?
66'
ATLETI BUILDING UP A HEAD OF STEAM?
The hosts are beginning to find some momentum here. They've had some corners and free-kicks in dangerous positions, though as yet done nothing with them