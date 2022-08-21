Atletico Madrid v Villarreal live - Diego Simeone makes one change for Atleti for this La Liga match!
Liga / Matchday 2
Cívitas Metropolitano / 21.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:35
Atlético Madrid
ATLETICO MADRID TEAM NEWS
Diego Simeone makes just one change from his side's 3-0 win away at Getafe last weekend, as Yannick Carrasco replaces Saul Niguez at left-wing back in the starting line-up.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Carrasco, Reinildo, Witsel, Savic, Molina, Koke, M. Llorente, Lemar, Joao Felix, Morata.
Subs: Grbic, Gimenez, Lodi, Felipe, Hermoso, Kondogbia, de Paul, Saul Niguez, Griezmann, Cunha, Correa.
17:30
GOOD EVENING EVERYONE!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of the second La Liga game of the day, as Atletico Madrid take on Villarreal at Wanda Metropolitano.
With both sides starting off their new league season with a win last weekend, this should be a mouthwatering match-up between two strong teams.
Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Getty Images