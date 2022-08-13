Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano LIVE: Robert Lewandowski starts in La Liga opener
Liga / Matchday 1
Spotify Camp Nou / 13.08.2022
Live
25'
SQUANDERED SET PIECE
Pedri wins a free kick in a promising position, drawing a foul from Oscar Trejo. Raphinha steps up only to scoop the ball straight out of play, much to Lewandowski's frustration.
23'
DANGER FOR RAYO!
Gavi finds himself in space out on the right and thumps a cross to Lewandowski, who can't quite get his head on it.
21'
RAPHINHA RETURNS THE FAVOUR
... by scampering down the right flank and setting up Dembele for a shot, which is blocked on the edge of the area.
19'
BIG MISS!
Dembele gets in behind on the left and clips a pass to Raphinha, who meets the ball on the edge of the area. He thrashes at the shot, however, and it sails over the crossbar.
16'
WIDE!
Dembele cuts inside off the left and pings a pass to the opposite flank, deftly picking out Raphinha. The former Leeds man has a pop at goal, but fails to hit the target.
14'
BARCA'S FIRST YELLOW CARD OF THE SEASON
... goes to Dembele, who leaps in on Pathe Ciss and catches him late.
12'
NO GOAL!
Dembele plays through Lewandowski, who produces a beautiful dinked finish over Dimitrievski to put the ball in the back of the net. He's well offside, unfortunately, and the linesman's flag is duly raised.
8'
PENALTY SHOUT?
Raphinha gets to the byline and goes down under pressure from Fran Garcia, but there's nothing doing.
7'
HOSTS PROBING THE FLANKS
Barca have had 79 per cent possession so far, but are yet to carve out an opportunity of note. Raphinha goes on a storming run down the right, but Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski rushes off his line to clear.
3'
BARCA MOVING THE BALL NICELY
Christensen initiates a sequence of short, sharp passes which draws in Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Eric Garcia, but ends with Ousmane Dembele losing the ball out wide on the left.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
Xavi and Andoni Iraola, the Rayo manager, embrace in the away dugout before the two sides line up and the visitors get things started.
19:55
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
... until kick off at Camp Nou. ¡Vamos!
19:40
A REMINDER
... that tonight's game is on Premier Sports, just in case you're wondering why it seems impossible to find.
19:35
WARM-UPS UNDERWAY
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has taken to the field, with the rest of the team soon to follow.
19:25
FREE HIT FOR RAYO
As for Barca's opponents, the pressure is off this evening. Few expect Rayo to cause an upset on the opening day of the season and, as such, they can play with a certain freedom.
19:15
HOW WILL BARCA'S NEW SIGNINGS PERFORM?
While all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski this evening as he looks to open his account in La Liga, it will be interesting to see how he combines with Raphinha and how Andreas Christensen beds in at the back. None of them have played in Spain before, so this could be an eye opener for them.
Another new signing, Franck Kessie, is on the bench this evening. Kounde will have to watch from home, with Barcelona unable to register him despite pulling their fourth palanca, or lever, on Friday and selling another 24.5 per cent stake in Barca Studios, this time to Orpheus Media, as they contend with their ongoing financial crisis.
19:05
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Christensen, E Garcia, Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele. /// RAYO VALLECANO: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F Garcia, Ciss, Lopez, Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia, Camello.
19:00
BARCELONA GO IN SEARCH OF OPENING WIN
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this evening's La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. After a summer spent frantically pulling at economic levers, this is Barca's first chance to show off their new signings – other than Jules Kounde, who hasn't been registered in time – in a competitive setting.