Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as visitors take an early lead!

Getafe CF
Second half
0
2
61'
Atlético Madrid
    Live Updates
    Updated 15/08/2022 at 18:49 GMT
    59'
    Atlético Madrid
    Álvaro Morata
    Goal
    Álvaro Morata
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    GOALLLLL! MORATA HAS HIS BRACE
    Atletico Madrid double their advantage! Morata finishes brilliantly high into the roof of the net from the left-side of the penalty area. Soria had absolutely no chance! 2-0! Joao Felix with his second assist of the game too!
    57'
    GETAFE SUBSTITUTION
    Carles Alena is replaced by Portu for Los Azulones.
    Carles Aleña
    Off
    Carles Aleña
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Portu
    On
    Portu
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    55'
    Getafe CF
    YELLOW CARD
    Carles Alena is shown a caution for a late lunge on Joao Felix.
    52'
    BIG CHANCE!
    Another big chance for Getafe! The home side break with both of their forwards leading the chase. Mayoral plays in Unal to his left, but the Turkish forward takes a touch too many before taking the shot from a slight angle. It eventually ends up over the bar.
    49'
    STOP-START!
    It has been a very bitty start to this second half, with a lot of tactical fouls going in from both sides.
    45'
    SECOND HALF
    We are back underway here!
    End of 1st Half
    45+2'
    HALF-TIME: GETAFE 0-1 ATLETICO MADRID
    So far, so good for the visitors in this somewhat local derby. An early strike by Alvaro Morata in the 15th minute separates the sides at the break. However, Getafe had a massive chance right on half-time, as Borja Mayoral's effort came rattling off the bar.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    TWO ADDED MINUTES
    There will be two minutes of stoppage time at the end of this first half.
    43'
    FOUL!
    Alena is caught late by Reinildo and the hosts have a free-kick from quite far out.
    It is clipped into the box, but Oblak does well to command his area and punch it clear.
    40'
    WHAT A BIG CHANCE! IT'S OFF THE BAR
    Getafe have their best chance of the game! Once again, Iglesias is right on the money with his cross from deep on the right flank, and he aims it for Mayoral at the far post.
    However, the striker's connection with the ball is not clean, and it bounces first. It eventually clips the top of the crossbar and goes out!
    37'
    WIDE!
    Getafe have a rare shot on goal, but it is off target from Alena. The midfielder picks it up between the halfway line and the penalty area, and opts to have a go from around 30-yards out, looking for the bottom corner.
    However, his effort goes wide of the post.
    36'
    CORNER CLEARED!
    Soria comes off his line to punch the ball clear at the corner, and Getafe get rid of the danger.
    35'
    CORNER!
    A shot from Joao Felix from just outside the edge of the box is blocked and Atleti have a corner from the right.
    33'
    REWIND: ATLETI TAKE THE LEAD
    Take a look at Alvaro Morata's earlier opener. This goal separates the two sides as we move closer to half-time.
    29'
    EARLIER PENALTY SHOUT
    Moments before that free-kick, Atleti players appealed for a penalty after Joao Felix was pushed from behind as he was trying to anticipate a cross. The referee waves it off and deems it far too soft. Both teams now take a cooling break to get some water and take on any tactical instructions.
    Both teams now take a cooling break to get some water and take on any tactical instructions.
    29'
    FREE-KICK
    Llorente catches Alena with a late challenge and Getafe have an indirect free-kick from central midfield.
    The ball is played into the box, but Atleti clear it up the pitch.
    27'
    ATLETI CELEBRATE OPENER

    Image credit: Getty Images

    23'
    GETAFE FINDING JOY DOWN RIGHT
    It seems that is the wing Los Azulones want to target as multiple times Iglesias has been afforded the time and space to send crosses into the box.
    19'
    JUST OVER!
    Just after receiving the yellow card, Unal has a chance to equalise for Getafe!
    A cross comes in from the right byline from Iglesias, which Unal meets with his head, but the header just goes over the bar!
    18'
    Getafe CF
    YELLOW CARD
    Enes Unal is booked for catching Reinildo.