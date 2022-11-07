Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid LIVE: Los Blancos can go top of La Liga with a win
La Liga / Matchday 13
Vallecas / 07.11.2022
Live
3'
WELL OVER
Rodrygo smashes over with his free-kick from a dangerous area. A wasted opportunity.
2'
YELLOW CARD - RAYO VALLECANO
That's far from ideal for Vallecano, Vinicius Junior bursts through and Alejandro Catena is booked for bringing himd own.
Yellow card
Alejandro Catena
Rayo Vallecano
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Real Madrid get us underway in the Estadio de Vallecas!
19:55
NOT LONG TO GO!
19:52
CAUSE FOR CONCERN?
Real Madrid are still without Karim Benzema, who has missed the last three La Liga matches. He still has 'discomfort'.
19:48
WARMING UP
19:34
Rayo Vallecano
ON A ROLL
Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last six. During this run they've beaten Sevilla 1-0 away from home, held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw and smashed Cadiz 5-1.
19:27
SAMBA STARS
Both Rodrygo and Vini Jr have been called up to the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup!
19:18
Real Madrid
HUNTING TOP SPOT
Unbeaten Real find themselves two points off Barcelona in top spot, a win tonight would take Carlo Ancelotti's men to the top of La Liga by a point.
One thing Real could improve on is their defence, they've conceded 10 goals in 12 games, compared to Barcelona who have conceded just four goals in their 13 matches so far this season.
19:18
STRONG START
Rayo come into ths one in ninth place on 18 points, if they were to win tonight, they'd jump to 21 points, just two points off the European places.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:14
Real Madrid
LONG SHOT KINGS
19:08
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS
19:07
RAYO VALLECANO TEAM NEWS
19:00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of this La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid!
Team news is up next.
Image credit: Getty Images