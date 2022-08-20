Celta Vigo v Real Madrid live: Karim Benzema penalty separates the sides early on as Real lead!
Liga / Matchday 2
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 20.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
16'
RC Celta
YELLOW CARD
Tapia was shown a yellow card after that incident.
Yellow card
Renato Tapia
RC Celta
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
13'
Real Madrid
Penalty
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Penalties1
Penalties Scored1
GOALLLLLL! REAL MADRID LEAD
Cool as you like from Karim Benzema, who strokes his penalty to the goalkeeper's left into the net!
Real Madrid have a lead against the run of play!
11'
VAR PENALTY CHECK - PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!
The corner sees the Real Madrid players appeal for a penalty, and the referee is sent to the monitor by VAR!
It looks like Tapia handled the ball right by the goalline after a clearance went wrong by one of his team-mates. Harsh as there is no way he could get his hand out the way.
The referee gives a penalty to Real Madrid!
10'
BLOCKED!
Just as I say that, Real Madrid fashion a chance. Benzema runs at the defence from a central position just outside the box, before playing in Vini Jr. to his left. The winger cuts inside before letting a curling shot go from inside the area, but a Celta player is there to make a critical block. Corner to Real Madrid.
8'
CELTA ON TOP
The home side have made a fantastic start, and the team are clearly being helped by a fantastic atmosphere being generated at Balaidos by the Celta fans!
7'
CHANCE!
Good play by Celta! Mallo makes a marauding run forward down the right, before playing it to Cervi, who is beside him on the underlap.
The winger crosses it in, looking for Paciencia at the back post, but Carvajal deals with his threat and just manages to head it clear.
5'
OVER!
Fede Valverde has a go from distance - around 25-yards out, but his effort is always rising and goes well over the bar.
3'
SAVED COMFORTABLY
Courtois holds the free-kick from Rodriguez easily - that did not trouble him one bit.
2'
FREE-KICK!
Carvajal is caught in possession playing out from the back, and Paciencia gets the ball at his feet. Vinicius Jr. makes a tactical foul to bring the Celta forward down but that gives the home side a free-kick in a dangerous position.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here in Vigo! Celta get the ball rolling from the centre circle.
20:55
PLAYERS ARE OUT
The players make their way out onto the Balaidos pitch. We are not far away now!
20:50
TEN MINUTE COUNTDOWN
20:45
SOME STATS
- Real Madrid have won more away games at Balaidos in the 21st century than they have at any other venue (13).
- Celta have lost only two of their last 11 La Liga home games (W6, D3)
20:40
WILL CELTA'S TALISMAN GET ON THE SCORESHEET TONIGHT?
20:35
KICK OFF IS APPROACHING!
Less than 30 minutes until we get underway here in Vigo.
20:30
RECENT HEAD TO HEAD
Real Madrid have tasted victory in each of their last four visits to Balaidos. Los Blancos secured a 2-1 win in Vigo last season.
Celta have also failed to win in any of their last 16 matches against Real Madrid (D2, L14).
20:25
Real Madrid
AS FOR LOS BLANCOS...
Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Almeria last weekend at the Power Horse Stadium on the south coast of Andalusia.
It was not a vintage Los Blancos performance, and summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni did not have the best of games.
However, with Casemiro's imminent departure to Manchester United - the midfielder does not make the squad tonight - the Frenchman will have to step up in the weeks ahead if he wants to secure that shirt.
20:20
RC Celta
IN DEPTH
After starting off their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol last weekend - a game in which they lost a 2-0 lead - Celta will be looking to claim a scalp this time around as Real Madrid make the trip north to Galicia.
After finishing 11th in Spain's top flight last season, Celta's aim for this campaign will be to challenge for European football. However, in such a competitive division, this will be a tough ask for Eduardo Coutet's side.
20:15
INSIDE THE CELTA DRESSING ROOM
20:10
Real Madrid
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS
Carlo Ancelotti has also named his team for tonight's game, and the Italian makes four changes from the 2-1 win away at Almeria last weekend.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Benzema, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.
Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano.