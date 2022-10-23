Real Betis v Atletico Madrid LIVE - A double from Antoine Griezmann has Atletico on the verge of three points.
La Liga / Matchday 11
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 23.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
94'
FULL TIME!
Atletico move to third place in the league following a 2-1 win. Griezmann the match-winner with his brace.
91'
FOUR ADDITIONAL MINUTES TO BE PLAYED
90'
YELLOW CARD FOR REAL BETIS
Rui Silva was booked a minute or two ago.
Yellow card
Rui Silva
Real Betis
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
90'
Real Betis
CROSSBAR!
Moreno has a free header but his header smashes against the crossbar! So close to an equaliser!
89'
BETIS PUSHING
If Real Betis get an equaliser, this stadium will truly erupt. The fans are making some brilliant noise.
86'
SUBSTITUTION FOR ATLETICO MADRID
De Paul is on for Niguez.
Off
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
Fouls4
Fouls against2
On
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
86'
END TO END
The game has became really stretched now! Betis have a lifeline after the Fekir free-kick and are now first to every second ball, Atletico clearing their lines.
What a game this is!
84'
Goal
Nabil Fekir
Real Betis
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOAL - REAL BETIS
We said it before, Nabil Fekir has already made a difference! He fires home a direct free-kick for his first goal of the season!
81'
WHAT A CHANCE!
The ball drops at the back post for Joan Cruz but he fires well over. That could well have been 2-1.
79'
FEKIR MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Nabil Fekir has only been on a few minutes but he's already making a difference, Betis look slicker and more inventive. The French attacker is looking to get on the ball and influence proceedings.
78'
BETIS PUSHING ON
Real Betis are really trying to make the breakthrough and get their first goal. Borja Iglesias fires a tame shot at Oblak but it's better from Betis.
76'
SUBSTITUTION FOR REAL BETIS
Aitor Ruibal is on for Sabaly.
Off
Youssouf Sabaly
Real Betis
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Aitor Ruibal
Real Betis
76'
Real Betis
SUBSTITUTION FOR REAL BETIS
Nabil Fekir is on for Andres Guardado.
Off
Andrés Guardado
Real Betis
On target1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
Corners6
On
Nabil Fekir
Real Betis
74'
SUBSTITUTION FOR ATLETICO MADRID
Carrasco is on for Griezmann.
Off
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
74'
SUBSTITUTION FOR ATLETICO MADRID
Joao Felix is on for Correa.
72'
Atlético Madrid
JOAO FELIX COMING ON?
The Portuguese attacker is looking stripped and ready on the touchline.
71'
Atlético Madrid
Goal
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
Wide1
GOAL - ATLETICO MADRID!
An absolutely superb goal. Great combination play between the Atletico attackers before Antoine Griezmann squeezes the ball through the legs of Rui Silva and it trickles over the line.
69'
YELLOW CARD FOR ATLETICO
Good refereeing as Kondogbia is booked for a challenge that occured in a previous move, good memory from the ref!
Yellow card
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
67'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING
Betis get in behind following a neat passage of play but Reinildo was on hand to snuff out the danger, putting in a great tackle on Alex Moreno.
65'
Real Betis
SUBSTITUTION FOR REAL BETIS
Joaquin is on for Rodri Sanchez.
Off
Rodri
Real Betis
On
Joaquín
Real Betis