Valencia v Atletico Madrid live! - The latest from Mestalla as we build up to kick-off in this La Liga game!
Liga / Matchday 3
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.08.2022
20:40
BOTH TEAMS ARE OUT FOR THEIR WARM-UPS
Not long to go here until we get underway - just under 20 minutes to go until kick-off! The players from both teams take to the Mestalla pitch for their customary warm-up routines.
20:35
BREAKING NEWS! ⚠️
Valencia's Twitter account has been teasing this for the last hour with some clues, but the club has finally revealed that they have signed Edinson Cavani! A good time to announce the transfer as we only have just over 25 minutes until kick-off here at Mestalla!
20:30
INJURY NEWS
Valencia will definitely be without Jose Gaya and Hugo Duro for tonight's game.
As for Atleti, Nahuel Molina will definitely be missing through suspension. Stefan Savic definitely misses out through injury and Jose Gimenez comes into the back three in his place.
20:25
VALENCIA TEAM GIVEN WARM WELCOME BY FANS
The Valencia fans lined the streets near the Mestalla to welcome in the team coach a little earlier.
20:20
PRE-MATCH STATS
Valencia have failed to win any of their last 15 meetings with Atletico Madrid in La Liga (D6, L9). The sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.
Atletico Madrid have won just one of their last five La Liga matches played on a Monday (D3, L1).
20:15
BOTH SIDES SUFFERED DEFEATS LAST TIME OUT
Valencia, who currently sit in 14th place in La Liga, have three points from their opening two matches. Los Che suffered a close 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao last time out, which followed on from a 1-0 success over newly-promoted Girona on the opening matchday.
As for Atleti, it is a similar story. After easing to a comfortable 3-0 win away at Getafe in their opening match, Los Colchoneros suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Villarreal last weekend - a game in which Diego Simeone's side failed to capitalise on some big chances. Nahuel Molina also received a late red card for violent conduct.
20:10
TONIGHT'S VENUE 📍
20:05
Atlético Madrid
ATLETI TEAM NEWS
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone makes four changes from his side's defeat to Villarreal last time out, as Geoffrey Kondogbia and Rodrigo de Paul both start.
Atletico de Madrid: Oblak, Saul, Reinildo, Witsel, Gimenez, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke (C), de Paul, Felix, Morata.
Subs: Grbic, Gomis, Felipe, Hermoso, Lemar, Carrasco, Griezmann, Cunha, Correa.
20:00
Valencia CF
VALENCIA TEAM NEWS
Valencia head coach Gennaro Gattuso has named his starting line-up for this evening's big game, and the Italian makes three changes from the 1-0 defeat his side suffered to Athletic Club last time out.
Valencia: Mamardashvili, Correia, Comert, Diakhaby, Lato, Guillamon, Musah, Soler (C), Castillejo, Lino, Andre.
19:55
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this evening's late kick-off in La Liga as Valencia host Atletico Madrid at Mestalla on matchday three.
I'm Ethan van Ristell, and thanks for joining me.
Team news will be with you very shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images