It was an enthralling encounter in Vallecas as Rayo Vallecano became the first side to beat Real Madrid in La Liga this season, a result which leaves Barcelona top of the table.

Rayo Vallecano came out all guns blazing in the first half as they looked to press Real Madrid high up the pitch.

Vallecano then found the breakthrough after just five minutes as Santi Comesana finished off a brilliant counter-attack.

Rayo pushed for a second but couldn't find it, and Real Madrid managed to get back on level terms, with Luka Modric converting from the penalty spot following a foul on Marco Asensio.

Los Blancos benefited from a set-piece once more just three minutes later, with Asensio's corner kick met by a powerful header from Militao.

It didn't take long for Vallecano to hit back, however, as Alvaro Garcia thumped home on the volley to level up proceedings.

The second half was much of the same domination from Rayo Vallecano who continued to pour forward. Oscar Trejo put his side back in the lead from the spot following a Carvajal handball, and that proved to be the winner.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on November 7, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

More to follow.

